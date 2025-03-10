Menu Explore
Colangelo scores 2, Dostal stops 31 shots as Ducks beat Islanders 4-1

AP |
Mar 10, 2025 09:36 AM IST

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Sam Colangelo scored twice, Lukas Dostal stopped 31 shots and the Anaheim Ducks beat the New York Islanders 4-1 on Sunday night.

HT Image
HT Image

Drew Helleson and Mason McTavish also scored for the Ducks.

Tony DeAngelo spoiled Dostal's shutout bid with just under 5 minutes remaining, and Marcus Hogberg finished with 23 saves for the Islanders.

Colangelo gave the Ducks a 1-0 lead with 2:08 left in the first period, and Helleson doubled the lead with 5:04 remaining in the second.

McTavish made it 3-0 early in the third and Colangelo got his second of the night into an empty net at 8:08. Takeaways

Islanders: New York, which had won four of its previous five, is now four points behind the second wild card spot in the Eastern Conference.

Ducks: Anaheim won for just the third time in eight games , and pulled seven points behind Calgary for the second wild card in the Western Conference. Key moment

The Islanders had a 2-on-1 short-handed rush in the opening minute of the third period, but Adam Pelech's shot went wide off Dostal's glove. The Ducks went up the other way and got a 2-on-1 with McTavish firing a shot over Hogberg's blocker for a power-play goal to push the lead to 3-0. Key stat

Trailing 2-0 after two periods, the Islanders outshot the Ducks 16-8 in the third but Dostal had 15 saves as Anaheim had a 2-1 scoring edge in the period. Up next

Islanders visit Los Angeles on Tuesday, and Ducks host Washington.

NHL: https://www.apnews.com/hub/NHL

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

