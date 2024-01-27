 Flyers sign Owen Tippett to an 8-year, $49.6 million extension | Hockey - Hindustan Times
AP |
Jan 27, 2024 06:30 AM IST

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Owen Tippett signed a $49.6 million, eight-year extension with the Philadelphia Flyers on Friday, a deal that keeps the franchise cornerstone wing in the fold for the team through its rebuilding stage and beyond.

General manager Daniel Briere announced the contract Friday. Once it kicks in next NHL season, Tippett will count $6.2 million against the salary cap through 2031-32.

Tippett, 24, is second among Flyers players in goals with 18 and is tied for second in points with 30 in 46 games. He scored in highlight-reel fashion last week against the Dallas Stars, passing the puck to himself off the boards, skating around a defender and lifting a backhander past goaltender Jake Oettinger.

He also has the fastest burst of speed by a player this season at 24.21 mph, late in overtime against Montreal on Jan. 10.

Picked 10th in the 2017 draft, Tippett has been with Philadelphia since the team acquired him from Florida at the 2022 trade deadline in the deal that sent longtime captain Claude Giroux to the Panthers. The Peterborough, Ontario, native has 86 points in 144 games with the Flyers after 33 in 94 with Florida.

The Flyers also agreed to terms on a two-year, $3.8 million extension with center Ryan Poehling, according to a person with knowledge of the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the contract had not been announced.

Poehling, whose new deal is worth $1.9 million over the next two seasons, is with his third organization at age 25. He has flourished as a depth forward and penalty killer playing for coach John Tortorella.

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL

