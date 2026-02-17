Harmanpreet to skip Hobart leg of Pro League, Hardik to lead India

Indian hockey team skipper Harmanpreet Singh will skip the Hobart leg of the FIH Pro League from February 21 to 25 due to personal reasons with his deputy Hardik Singh leading the 24-member squad.

Harmanpreet wasn’t in great form last week in Rourkela as India lost all four matches against Argentina and Belgium (two games each) at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium. Apart from missing multiple penalty corners (PC), the 30-year-old also missed strokes.

As chief coach Craig Fulton continues to test and try more players ahead of the all-important World Cup and Asian Games later this year, goalkeeper Pawan gave way to Mohith Honnenahalli Shashikumar to tour Tasmania.

Apart from Harmanpreet, the other defender who has been left out is Nilam Sanjeep Xess. Yashdeep Siwach and Poovanna Chandura Boby have been brought in instead.

Midfielders Nilakanta Sharma and Rosan Kujur, who made his India debut last week, have given way to Vishnu Kant Singh and Raj Kumar Pal while strikers Angad Bir Singh, who debuted last year, and Maninder Singh — making a comeback after four years — will vie for goals as they have been brought in place of Selvam Karthi and Sukhjeet Singh, who got injured in Rourkela.

Talented youngsters Amandeep Lakra, who was named the Hockey India League (HIL) Player-of-the-Tournament last month, and Manmeet Singh, both of whom made their debuts last week, will also feature in Hobart.

India will take on Spain on Saturday before facing hosts and former champions Australia on Sunday at the Tasmania Hockey Centre. They will again face Spain on Tuesday before taking on the home team on Wednesday.

“After a disappointing four matches in Rourkela — where the results didn’t go our way — we’ve learned some good lessons and made some notable improvements,” said Fulton.

“We capped three players in the process, and it was quite exciting to see that side of the squad develop. Going into the Hobart leg, we’re aiming for improved performances and looking to finalise our squad for the World Cup and the Asian Games.”

India’s 24-member squad: Goalkeepers: Suraj Karkera, Mohith Honnenahalli Shashikumar

Defenders: Amit Rohidas, Jarmanpreet Singh, Jugraj Singh, Sanjay, Sumit, Amandeep Lakra, Yashdeep Siwach, Poovanna Chandura Boby

Midfielders: Rajinder Singh, Manmeet Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Hardik Singh, Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh, Vishnu Kant Singh, Raj Kumar Pal

Forwards: Abhishek, Shilanand Lakra, Mandeep Singh, Araijeet Singh Hundal, Aditya Arjun Lalage, Angad Bir Singh, Maninder Singh