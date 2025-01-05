HIL a ray of hope to Indian players chasing comebacks

Rourkela: Affan Yousuf glided through the opposition defence immediately after pushback to make a sensational pass to Sukhjeet Singh, who tapped in to put Bengal Tigers on the board 23 seconds into the game, scoring the fastest goal of the Hockey India League (HIL). ROHIDAS Amit (C) of Tamil Nadu Dragons during the match 8 between Tamil Nadu Dragons and Vedanta Kalinga Lancers of Hockey India League 2024-2025, held at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium Rourkela, Odisha, India on the 3rd January, 2025. Photo: Samuel Rajkumar / aceimages for HIL (aceimages.in HIL)

The speedy midfielder was in the act throughout the 60-minute contest against Delhi SG Pipers, assisting in three of their four goals, helping the Rupinder Pal Singh-led outfit win 4-1 at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium here.

The 30-year-old has been outstanding in the HIL, helping Tigers to top the standings with three straight wins. Just like in HIL, the player from Bhopal has been putting in relentless efforts in the domestic circuit with a hope of returning to the national set-up. But his efforts have not yielded results. Affan knows that this could be his time with everyone in Indian hockey focused on this eight-team league.

“Age is just a number. As long as you’re performing, the gates are always open,” said Affan, who guided Petroleum Sports Promotion Board (PSPB) to the Inter-Departmental nationals win in September, which bolstered his confidence of getting picked in the HIL auction.

Once one of the brightest prospects in Indian hockey, Affan vanished after earning 25 India caps, the last of which came in 2017. Not just Affan, several other players who have been on the fringes of the India team also see HIL as an opportunity.

Talwinder Singh, Gursahibjit Singh, Sumit Kumar, Jaskaran Singh, Simranjeet Singh, Karthi Selvam, Harjeet Singh, Gurinder Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Mandeep Mor and Surender Kumar are among those who have flitted in and out of the team, core group or national camp in the last few years.

While some have been lucky to get a few India caps as the chief coach has experimented with the squads, the core group has largely remained the same as the team management did not want too many changes, given the crucial period.

While 2021 saw the Tokyo Olympics, 2022 had the Commonwealth Games. 2023 had the World Cup along with the Asian Games (an Olympic qualifier), while 2024 was all about the Paris Olympics.

With the new Olympic cycle in its nascent stage and Fulton looking to build a team with the 2026 World Cup and 2028 Olympics in mind, these ‘out-of-favour’ players are seeing HIL, relaunched after an eight-year hiatus, as a ray of hope to rebuild their international career.

“It is a huge opportunity. Who can know better than me? I made it to the Indian team (in 2016) because of HIL. While this is a great platform for the younger generation, it is also for us (experienced players),” says Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Surender, who last played for India in January 2023 and is currently playing for UP Rudras in HIL.

“If our performance is good and we play well, then why not? It is possible. HIL is as close as you can get to international hockey with so many international players playing.”

While some of the players have striven in the last two years to be picked among the core probables, there are others who haven’t played for India for many seasons. But history shows that remarkable comebacks are possible. Preeti Dubey, for example, returned to the Indian women’s team in 2024 after seven years.

Former India captain Amit Rohidas is perhaps the best example of a player whose career was resurrected by HIL. After playing a few games for India in 2013-14, the Odisha player was dropped and was out of reckoning for three-and-a-half years.

But Rohidas had a brilliant campaign in HIL 2017, defending with remarkable bravery, not getting intimidated by the powerful flicks during penalty corner (PC) defence, helping Kalinga Lancers to win the title. It was after that performance that the 31-year-old made a comeback to the India team in August 2017. He has not looked back since.

With 200 international caps, Rohidas is now a two-time Olympic bronze medallist, the backbone of the Indian defence, and arguably the best first rusher in the world. He also went on to captain India in 2022 and is now leading the Tamil Nadu Dragons.

“Back then I was told I was too old to make a comeback to the Indian team. I didn’t give up. I just kept improving, maintaining my fitness and playing well. HIL 2017 was the turning point of my career. And look, I am still playing. Now, I want to win a third Olympic medal at Los Angeles,” said Rohidas, whose left forearm sports two tattoos, of his two Olympic medals in 2021 and 2024.