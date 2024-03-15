Hockey India looks to identify drag flickers, goalkeepers early

Hockey India (HI) on Friday announced a new initiative aimed at investing in the future of Indian hockey through specialised coaching targeting young drag-flickers and goalkeepers across the nation. Former India drag-flicker Rupinder Pal Singh was part of the meeting(AP)

This decision follows a meeting convened to discuss the crucial aspects of goalkeeping and drag-flick coaching at the grassroots level. Former India goalkeepers including Adrian D’Souza, Bharat Chetri, Yogita Bali, Helen Mary, Dipika Murty, Akash Chikte, PT Rao were part of the meeting along with former India drag-flickers Rupinder Pal Singh, Jugraj Singh, VR Raghunath and Gurjinder Singh.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The initiative places emphasis on nurturing talent at the grassroots level with a focused approach towards identifying and honing gifted players in the pivotal positions of drag-flickers and goalkeepers. By fostering a nurturing environment from an early age, HI aims to fortify the talent pipeline for the country’s future teams.

Some of the key highlights of the programme include the formation of a talent pool where HI will assemble a dedicated pool of former goalkeepers and drag-flickers. These seasoned athletes will be deployed to premier national academies to conduct intensive three-day training sessions.

Following the training sessions, the former players will meticulously identify young talent exhibiting exceptional promise. These identified athletes will receive specialised attention and training, tailored to enhance their skills and nurture their potential.

Recognising the contribution of the former players, HI will provide compensation for their time and efforts. Additionally, the organisation will extend support to cover any incidental expenses, including accommodation and travel arrangements.

“This initiative will provide young talent with invaluable learning opportunities as they glean insights and refine their skills under our guidance. Moreover, it presents a wonderful chance for us to pass down the wisdom accumulated through years of experience, nurturing the next generation of hockey stars and fostering a culture of mentorship and growth," Olympic bronze medallist and renowned drag-flicker Rupinder said.

Former India captain and goalkeeper Bharat Chetri said: “Investing in grassroots development is pivotal for the long-term success of Indian hockey. By focusing on crucial positions like goalkeeping from the grassroots level, HI is laying a sturdy foundation for our national teams. This programme not only nurtures talent but also instills a sense of pride and passion for the sport among youngsters, ensuring a steady supply of skilled players for years to come. I believe this initiative will be instrumental in shaping the future of Indian hockey and elevating our teams to greater heights on the global stage."