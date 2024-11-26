HT Exclusive: Ladakh prepares for the Royal Enfield Ice Hockey League, aims to promote this in the region's cold desert

With the cryogenic winter periods in the Ladakh region for ‘the cold desert’ of the country, such as Pangong Lake and other water bodies in the region, the area is preparing to host the Royal Enfield Ice Hockey League, aimed at encouraging tourism to the ‘highest motor vehicle road around the globe’. Royal Enfield Ice Hockey League set to showcase talent in Ladakh this winter.(HT File Images/Royal Enfield)

The Fire and Fury Corps of the Indian Army has already conducted and inter village ice hockey tournament on the frozen Pangong Tso Lake at an altitude of 14370 feet. Now, the Royal Enfield Ice Hockey League is poised to return this winter, bringing the thrill of Ladakh’s most cherished winter sport to the fore.

Ice hockey, intrinsic to Ladakh’s cultural fabric, has grown from humble beginnings to a sport that unifies communities during the harsh winter months. Initially introduced by the Indian Army, it has since become an integral part of Ladakhi heritage. Makeshift rinks, crafted by freezing water overnight, and improvised equipment like field hockey sticks and skates fashioned from Army boots.

ALSO READ| Ice and fire: This ice hockey goalie saves goals and precious art too

The Royal Enfield Ice Hockey League, which witnessed an incredible turnout of over 6,000 fans during its inaugural season, aims to take this fervour to the next level. “Ice hockey is the world’s most popular winter sport and is also the fastest team sport. It is intrinsic to Ladakh’s cultural landscape as the most-loved sport in the region, engaging players and fans alike,” Royal Enfield told HindustanTimes.com.

Which are the venues for the league?

The league will feature 15 teams—10 men’s and 5 women’s—competing over 10 days in January at the Nawang Dorjay Stobdan (NDS) Stadium in Leh.

Nawang Dorjay Stobdan (NDS) Stadium in Leh(HT File Images/Royal Enfield)

HT has learned after the last coach training event in Delhi, which was held in early December, the coaches will go back to their areas to look for and develop talent from their areas of origin, which are Bodh- Kharbu, Drass, Kargil, Shakar- Chiktan, Changthang, Nubra, Sham, Zangskar and Leh.

Which teams are expected to participate?

Women - Changla Lamos, Shakar-Chiktan Queens, Sham Eagles, Humas Queens, Maryul Spamo

Men - United Nubra, Purig Warriors, Sham Wolves, Kangsing, Shakar Chiktan Royals, Zanskar Chadaar Tamers, Changthang Shans, Maryul Spawo, Humas Warriors, Changla Blaster

Royal Enfiled is “expecting 10 men’s teams and 5 women’s teams.”

The competition will follow a round-robin format, culminating in knockouts, semi-finals, and finals. Winners will be awarded a custom-designed rolling trophy by local artist Nawang Gyalston, along with cash prizes, medals, and individual accolades for standout performances.

Royal Enfield’s Social Mission aims to advance ice hockey in Ladakh as part of its larger goal to support 100 Himalayan communities by 2030. Collaborating with local stakeholders, the mission aims to develop grassroots initiatives like Learn To Play programs and tier-based competitions.

ALSO READ| 15 from Lahaul-Spiti to get ice hockey training in Gulmarg

As part of the effort, international coach Darryl Easson is training coaches from Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh, who will then scout and train players for leagues in both regions. “The league celebrates both the community’s resilience and Royal Enfield’s commitment to sustainable growth in the Himalayan region,” Royal Enfield told HT.