Home / Cities / 15 from Lahaul-Spiti to get ice hockey training in Gulmarg

15 from Lahaul-Spiti to get ice hockey training in Gulmarg

Their advance coaching will begin from January 1.

cities Updated: Dec 29, 2020, 22:30 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Shimla
People enjoying ice skating at Asia’s oldest ice skating rink in Shimla on Tuesday.
People enjoying ice skating at Asia’s oldest ice skating rink in Shimla on Tuesday.(Deepak Sansta/HT)
         

As many as 15 youths of Lahaul and Spiti who were being trained in ice hockey at a training camp in Kaza will be sent to Gulmarg in Jammu and Kashmir for advance coaching from January 1.

The group consisting of eight girls and seven boys accompanied by their three teachers— Sonam Chodan, Lobjang Chhojam and Chitrang Dorje— left for Gulmarg on Tuesday.

The participants who have been selected for advanced training are Karma Yeshi Khando, Tshering Dolma, Nawang Lamo, Sonam Angamo, Riggin Dolma, Tejin Dolma, Nawang Chhutik, Sonam Dechen, Son Bangchuk, Kunga Bangpo, Tejin Yoten, Takpa Yeshe, Tejin Jangwo, Dhodup Gyalasan, and Sonam Dorje.

Kaza additional district magistrate Gyan Sagar Negi while addressing the 15-member participants said, “It is a historic day for Lahaul and Spiti that eight girls and seven boys have been selected for National Ice Hockey Camp which is going to be held in Gulmarg.”

National-level ice hockey coach Amit Berwal said, “We had selected 30 youths for basic ice hockey training camp in Kaza of which 15 are being sent to Gulmarg for advance coaching. As Spiti valley’s environment is quite suitable for winter sports, our goal is to train local children in such sports so that they could represent the state as well as the country in national and international levels.”

