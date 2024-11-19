India breach Kudo wall to beat Japan, face China in final

New Delhi: His wards have been in control through their campaign, but India women’s hockey team chief coach Harendra Singh had cautioned the players that Tuesday’s Asian Champions Trophy semi-final against Japan won’t be a cakewalk, despite the 3-0 win over the same opponents on Sunday. India's Sunelita Toppo, centre, during the Women's Asian Champions Trophy semi-final against Japan on Tuesday. (PTI)

The hosts came through alright, beating Japan 2-0 to set up a final against China, but the coach proved right. Japan had shown signs of resistance, holding India at bay until after halftime in the round robin phase, and ensured it would be no romp for the side that had won all five round robin games in the tournament being played at Rajgir, Bihar.

India were met by a resolute defence and an even more determined Japan goalkeeper Yu Kudo, who thwarted all Indian attempts for 48 minutes before Navneet Kaur (48th) finally gave the lead, converting a penalty stroke. That goal changed the momentum of the match as Lalremsiami (56th) doubled the lead after a brilliant build-up by Sunelita Toppo to take the defending champions into the summit clash.

India played as they did in the previous matches, applying full press and mounting attack after attack. They penetrated the Japanese striking circle 23 times (17 times more than Japan), had seven shots on goal (to none of Japan) and had 13 penalty corners – all of which were blocked by Kudo, who was named Player-of-the-Match, and the Japanese defenders in a solid show.

India maintained control, constantly winning the ball high up on the pitch and gunning for the goal but were unable to score. Their fluid build-up play led to multiple PC opportunities, especially in the second quarter, but all of Deepika’s flicks, Navneet’s and Udita Duhan’s hits were swatted away by Kudo.

The onslaught continued as Lalremsiami embarked on a run down the left baseline as the quarter began, leaving the Japanese defence scrambling, but there was no one to finish the move. India’s aggressive play ensured quick turnovers, earning them more PCs. However, Kudo was in top form and saved Deepika’s low drag flick.

On the other hand, Japan found it difficult to penetrate the Indian defence and couldn’t manage any circle entries or test goalkeepers Savita Punia and Bichu Devi Kharibam, who took turns every quarter.

Six minutes from half-time, India earned another PC. This time, Deepika aimed high, but Kudo made another impressive save. Despite India’s relentless efforts, they were missing the finishing touch and the first half ended goalless.

India slowed down the tempo to create a clear goalscoring chance in the third quarter. However, Japan remained solid in defence, willing to throw themselves around to stop attacks, forcing India to try and score through PCs.

With four minutes left in the quarter, Deepika intercepted the ball high up the pitch and unleashed a powerful shot but it sailed over the post. Despite earning multiple PCs, India couldn’t find the breakthrough as Kudo remained a pillar in the goal, leaving India looking to the sky for answers.

But three minutes into the final quarter, Deepika – tournament top-scorer with 10 goals – was fouled in the circle and India were awarded a stroke. Navneet stepped up to finally beat Kudo and break the deadlock.

India upped the tempo with the crowd having found their voice once again after the goal. With less than five minutes left, Sunelita raced past two defenders on the right wing and cut back to Lalremsiami, who whacked the ball into goal, doubling India’s lead.

Japan were awarded a PC with less than two minutes in the game but Bichu was alert in goal to swat the ball away and book India’s ticket to the final where they will play Olympic silver medallists China, who beat Malaysia 3-1 in the other semi-final.