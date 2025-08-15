India vs Australia Hockey Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs AUS four-match hockey series

The Indian national men’s hockey team has travelled to Perth on the Western Coast of Australia for a four-match series against the Kookaburras. The four games will take place between August 15 and August 21, and are a key touchstone ahead of India’s crucial integral Asia Cup campaign at home later this month. India's Sumit in action during his team's match against Australia in Antwerp during the FIH Pro League.(AP)

It has been an extremely tough year for the men’s team, with the FIH Pro League campaign not going to plan. Harmanpreet Singh’s men finished eighth in the nine-team league, just avoiding relegation, after losing 10 matches this year and only managing to win 6.

India have also dropped to number eight in the world rankings, a chastening experience after the high of the bronze medal at the Paris Olympics last year. Their 2025 campaign included a seven-game losing streak during the European leg of the Pro League, including a pair of back-to-back 3-2 losses to Australia.

Australia, meanwhile, have remained their consistent selves, and given their strong record over India in the head-to-head, are favourites in these four matches at home.

As India look to find some momentum and iron out the errors, here is everything you need to know about the tour of Australia ahead of its first match today:

When will the India men’s hockey tour of Australia take place?

India men’s hockey tour of Australia will take place between August 15 and August 21, 2025.

How many matches will be played during India men’s hockey tour of Australia?

India men’s hockey tour of Australia will see four matches take place, on August 15, 16, 19, and 21.

Where will the India men’s hockey tour of Australia be played?

All four matches will be played at the Perth Hockey Stadium in Perth, Western Australia.

What time will the first match of the India men’s hockey tour of Australia start?

The first match of the India men’s hockey tour of Australia will start at 3:30 PM IST (6:00 PM local time).

Where will the India men’s hockey tour of Australia be livestreamed in India?

Broadcast and livestream information is currently unavailable for India men’s hockey tour of Australia. This information will be updated when it is confirmed.