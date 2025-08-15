India vs Australia Hockey Match Live Updates: India try to reverse fortunes as they begin four-match tour in Australia
India vs Australia Hockey Match Live Updates: India and Australia prepare to go head-to-head in the first of four matches in Perth, with India's eyes on the upcoming Asia Cup.
- 31 Mins agoIndia with a disappointing eighth place finish in FIH Pro League
- 43 Mins agoIndia's squad for the tour
- 56 Mins agoPerth Hockey Stadium hosts all 4 matches
- 6 Mins agoHello and welcome!
India vs Australia Hockey Match Live Updates: India's preparations for the Asia Cup at the end of this month begins with a quick trip to the Western Coast of Australia, where they prepare to play against the Kookaburras in a four-match series. It is a stretch of matches that will help Harmanpreet Singh and co. polish their games against top-quality opposition after a year that has been a big struggle thus far, and one which they will be hoping will help them snap out of a rut that has affected them in 2025....Read More
India finished the FIH Pro League 2024-25 in eighth position, just one spot of the foot of the table. The season saw them succumb to ten losses and manage to pick up only six wins, a stretch which also saw them lose seven consecutive matches at one point. For a team which won the bronze medal at the Paris Olympics in 2024, there is no two ways about it: this was an underperformance.
The key will be to start cleaning up the errors and the non-clinical performances, and to find the results to back up the quality this team has to offer. The upcoming Asia Cup is key, with India the favourites and a spot in the next World Cup on the line. But India know that they have to make that jump towards being a unit that can consistently go toe-to-toe at the highest level, instead of relying on hot-streaks and individual performances to carry them to silverware in knockout style events.
Australia are a tough opposition, and have had the rub of the green over India in the modern era by a long way, but they aren't so much better than India will go into this with no chance. Yes, Australia have already beaten the men in blue twice this year, but both times it was by one goal, in matches that finished 3-2. India just need to be tighter at the back, figure out their penalty corner defence, and take their chances when they come.
It's by no means a series that is a reckoning, but it is a very fruitful chance to get some things aligned for this unit. When they visit Perth, can they get that engine going finally in 2025?
India vs Australia Hockey Match Live Updates: A year to forget thus far for India, with only 6 wins but 10 losses, a results sheet that doesn't tell the truth about the quality this team possesses. They know they are capable of finishing near the heights of competitions, but struggle to find the stamina to match the best teams in the world across longer format tournaments. Conditioning and mental fortitude will be the focus in coming months.
India vs Australia Hockey Match Live Updates: Harmanpreet Singh continues to lead from the front for his team. A talented unit, but just in search of that edge of experience to drag them through tough spots.
Goalkeepers: Krishan B Pathak, Suraj Karkera
Defenders: Sumit, Jarmanpreet Singh, Harmanpreet Singh (c), Sanjay, Amit Rohidas, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Jugraj Singh, Poovanna CB
Midfielders: Rajinder Singh, Raj Kumar Pal, Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Rabichandra Singh Moirangthem, Vishnu Kant Singh
Forwards: Mandeep Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Selvam Karthi, Aditya Lalage
India vs Australia Hockey Match Live Updates: Today is the first of four matches in Perth, where these two teams will be competing over the course of the week on the warm western coast, even in the Aussie winter. The Kookaburras have the home advantage, and will know how to play in these conditions.
India vs Australia Hockey Match Live Updates: Hello hello! It's to Perth we go, where India will face Australia in a four-game series in men's hockey. The first game is today, on Independence Day in India, and here is all you will need to know as the teams compete Down Under. Stay tuned!