India vs Japan, Asian Games Live Score: IND face the reigning gold medalists in first stern test in Hangzhou
India have cruised through the first two matches of the pool stage, as was expected. Harmanpreet Singh's men are outright favourites to win gold considering how they have performed leading up to this tournament, particularly in the Asian Champions Trophy. However, they were favourites to win gold at the 2018 Asian Games as well and ended up having to settle for bronze. The team that won gold that year was Japan, who are India's opponents for the day. India had surprisingly been held to a draw by Japan at the Asian Champions Trophy but they thrashed the Asian Games gold medallists in the second match between the two sides in that tournament. Nonetheless, this is arguably the first big test for the Indian men's hockey team this year in Hangzhou.
Follow all the updates here:
- Sep 28, 2023 06:05 PM IST
Medal history
India's record at the Olympics may be head and shoulders above everyone else but that isn't really the case in the other three major tournaments in the sport. The CWG has been Australia's fiefdom while Pakistan are the most successful team in the World Cup, with India having won that just once. In the Asian Games, India have won gold thrice and are only third in the all-time records. South Korea have won it four times while Pakistan have won it a whoppingt eight times.
- Sep 28, 2023 05:54 PM IST
How Pool A looks before India's match
Pakistan currently lead the standings, having won all three of the matches they have played thus far. They are thus on nine points with a goal difference of +30. India are second having won both matches they have played thus far. They are on six points with a goal difference of +31. Japan are third, level points with India but with a goal difference on +14. Bangladesh are fourth with three points while Singapore and Uzbekistan are fifth and sixth respectively with no points. The top two go through to the semis and so a victory today will all but confirm India's progression.
- Sep 28, 2023 05:50 PM IST
Other matches today
China just beat Korea 3-2 in Pool B. The first match of the day was in Pool A between Uzbekistan and Pakistan. Pakistan won that match 18-2, which is the reason why they are top of the table. Then Bangladesh beat Singapore 7-3 in Pool A. Oman beat Thailand 5-3 in the first Pool B fixture of the day after that. Malaysia then beat Indonesia 9-2 in the second Pool B game.
- Sep 28, 2023 05:46 PM IST
After Japan…
India's next match against arch-rivals Pakistan, who are currently the only team above India in their pool. That match is on Saturday at 6.15pm. Then India face Bangladesh in their last group stage match and that will be at 1.15pm in Monday.
- Sep 28, 2023 05:45 PM IST
India full squad
PR Sreejesh, Krishan Pathak, Varun Kumar, Amit Rohidas, Jarmanpreet Singh, Harmanpreet Singh (captain), Sanjay, Sumit, Nilakanta Sharma, Hardik Singh (vice-captain), Manpreet Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Shamsher Singh, Abhishek, Gurjant Singh, Mandeep Singh, Sukhjeet Singh and Lalit Kumar Upadhyay
- Sep 28, 2023 05:37 PM IST
India's recent games against Japan
This was a strange tie in the Asian Champions Trophy. The first time they faced each other was in the group stage, where India often looked ponderous and struggled to gain control over the match. That game was drawn 1-1. Then they met again in the semifinals and this time, India blasted Japan out of the water, winning the game 5-0 on their way to winning the title itself.
- Sep 28, 2023 05:37 PM IST
What Harmanpreet Singh said
"We have to constantly be aware of their movements, especially when we are out of possession, so that we can close the gaps on time, and do not allow them to dictate the pace of the game. It will be an interesting contest and we are all ready for it."
- Sep 28, 2023 05:32 PM IST
Hello and welcome!
32 goals scored, one conceded, six points. These are India's stats after playing just two matches in the Asian Games this year. They started off with a 16-0 plundering of Uzbekistan and then flattened Singapore 16-1. But there are no surprises. Indeed, despite this sort of a start, India are second at the moment and a defeat today could make the going rather tricky for them.