India vs Japan Live Score Hockey World Cup 2023: IND eye win against minnows JAP after shocking loss vs New Zealand

India vs Japan Live Score Hockey World Cup 2023: After enduring a stunning defeat against New Zealand on Sunday, the Indian men's hockey team will lock horns with Japan for the 9/10 place classification match at the ongoing Hockey World Cup in Orissa. India will go into the contest as favourites and will hope to end the campaign on a positive note. In the cross-over tie against New Zealand, which the tourists in penalty shootout, both the sides had finished 3-3 after regulation time. India then went to lose the encounter in sudden death, with the shootout ending with a 4-5 scoreline. Catch the LIVE updates of IND vs JPN, Hockey World Cup 2023:

