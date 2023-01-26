Home / Sports / Hockey / India vs Japan Live Score Hockey World Cup 2023: IND eye win against minnows JAP after shocking loss vs New Zealand
Live

India vs Japan Live Score Hockey World Cup 2023: IND eye win against minnows JAP after shocking loss vs New Zealand

hockey
Updated on Jan 26, 2023 06:36 PM IST

India vs Japan Hockey World Cup 2023 Live Score Updates: The Indian men's hockey team will lock horns with Japan for the 9/10 place classification match at the ongoing Hockey World Cup in Orissa. Catch the LIVE updates of IND vs JPN, Hockey World Cup 2023:  

India vs Japan Live Score Hockey World Cup 2023
India vs Japan Live Score Hockey World Cup 2023(Hocky India Twitter)
ByHT Sports Desk
OPEN APP

India vs Japan Live Score Hockey World Cup 2023: After enduring a stunning defeat against New Zealand on Sunday, the Indian men's hockey team will lock horns with Japan for the 9/10 place classification match at the ongoing Hockey World Cup in Orissa. India will go into the contest as favourites and will hope to end the campaign on a positive note. In the cross-over tie against New Zealand, which the tourists in penalty shootout, both the sides had finished 3-3 after regulation time. India then went to lose the encounter in sudden death, with the shootout ending with a 4-5 scoreline. Catch the LIVE updates of IND vs JPN, Hockey World Cup 2023:

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jan 26, 2023 06:31 PM IST

    India vs Japan Live Score Hockey World Cup 2023: IND's campaign at the World Cup

    Match 1: India defeated a young Spain side 2-0

    Match 2: The hosts then played an electrifying goalless draw against England.

    Match 3: India then eked a 4-2 win against Wales

    Match 4: India were knocked out of the World Cup, having lost the crossover tie against New Zealand in penalty shootout.

  • Jan 26, 2023 06:24 PM IST

    India vs Japan Live Score Hockey World Cup 2023: What did the coach say after defeat against New Zealand

    Following India's shocking defeat against New Zealand, India head coach Graham Reid had raised the issue of the team requiring a mental conditioning coach. 

  • Jan 26, 2023 06:07 PM IST

    India vs Japan Live Score Hockey World Cup 2023: Head-to-Head

    India and Japan have locked horns 32 times, with India winning on 26 occasions. Japan have won thrice, while the other three times, the contest ended in a draw.

  • Jan 26, 2023 05:53 PM IST

    India vs Japan Live Score Hockey World Cup 2023: Good news 

    The good news for India is Japan have scored the least times in the World Cup and have only found the back of the nets on two occasions. 

  • Jan 26, 2023 05:46 PM IST

    India vs Japan Live Score Hockey World Cup 2023: India play for pride

    India will eye for a thumping win against Japan and bring some smile in the faces of the home crowd. 

    Japan, on the other hand, will look to draw inspiration from their wins over India in the Asian Champions Trophy (2021) and Asia Cup (2022).

  • Jan 26, 2023 05:32 PM IST

    India vs Japan Live Score Hockey World Cup 2023: Complete squads

    India: PR Sreejesh, Krishna Pathak, Jarmanpreet Singh, Surender Kumar, Harmanpreet Singh (Captain), Varun Kumar, Amit Rohidas (Vice Captain), Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Manpreet Singh, Rajkumar Pal, Nilakanta Sharma, Shamsher Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Akashdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh 

    Head coach: Graham Reid

    Japan: Koji Yamasaki, Shota Yamada, Yusuke Kawamura, Yamato Kawahara, Seren Tanaka (captain), Kentaro Fukuda, Taiki Takade, Takuma Niwa, Raiki Fujishima, Ken Nagayoshi, Hiro Saito, Ryosei Kato, Ryoma Ooka, Masaki Ohashi, Kaito Tanaka, Kisho Kuroda (gk), Masato Kobayashi, Takashi Yoshikawa(gk), Yuma Nagai, Hiromasa Ochiai

    Head coach: Akira Takahashi 

  • Jan 26, 2023 05:29 PM IST

    India vs Japan Live Score Hockey World Cup 2023: What happened in previous encounter

    India crashed out of the knockout race after New Zealand stunned the hosts in the cross-over tie. Both the teams ended with three goals each after the regulation time, but it was the visitors who got the better off the hosts in the penalty shootout. New Zealand won the shootout 5-4.    

  • Jan 26, 2023 05:14 PM IST

    India vs Japan Live Score Hockey World Cup 2023: Hello and welcome!

    Hello and welcome to the LIVE updates of the Hockey World Cup classification match between India and Japan, who will play for the 9/10 position. The match will be played at the Birsa Munda International Stadium in Bhubaneswar and will start at 7:00 pm. Stay tuned for LIVE updates!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
men's hockey world cup

India vs Japan Hockey World Cup 2023 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch

hockey
Published on Jan 26, 2023 09:46 AM IST

India vs Japan Hockey World Cup 2023 Live Streaming: All you need to know about live streaming details, match timing and venue.

Team India will take on Japan in the 34th match of the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 on Thursday..(PTI)
Team India will take on Japan in the 34th match of the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 on Thursday..(PTI)
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story

Subdued India look to shake off loss

hockey
Published on Jan 25, 2023 11:51 PM IST

A loss to Japan would make it India's worst-ever showing at the World Cup.

Indian team captain Manpreet Singh with head coach Graham Reid during a practice session (PTI)
Indian team captain Manpreet Singh with head coach Graham Reid during a practice session (PTI)
BySandip Sikdar, Bhubaneswar
Close Story

‘Too small’ for football, hockey a perfect fit for Dutchman Koen Bijen

hockey
Published on Jan 25, 2023 09:20 PM IST

His progress to Eredivisie, the top Dutch football league, seemed unlikely due to his small stature. The forward then took the hockey route to shine in national colours

Koen Bijen(Twitter)
Koen Bijen(Twitter)
BySandip Sikdar, Bhubaneswar
Close Story

Ex-Dutch hockey great Brinkman now a nervy spectator

hockey
Published on Jan 25, 2023 12:37 AM IST

Jacques Brinkman, winner of two World Cups and Olympic golds with Netherlands, is cheering son Thierry, the Dutch skipper, at this FIH World Cup.

Thierry Brinkman is the skipper of the Dutch team, vying to win their first World Cup since 1998 when his father guided Netherlands to gold in Utrecht.
Thierry Brinkman is the skipper of the Dutch team, vying to win their first World Cup since 1998 when his father guided Netherlands to gold in Utrecht.
BySandip Sikdar, Bhubaneswar
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 26, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out