India vs Japan Live Score Hockey World Cup 2023: IND eye win against minnows JAP after shocking loss vs New Zealand

India vs Japan Live Score Hockey World Cup 2023: After enduring a stunning defeat against New Zealand on Sunday, the Indian men's hockey team will lock horns with Japan for the 9/10 place classification match at the ongoing Hockey World Cup in Orissa. India will go into the contest as favourites and will hope to end the campaign on a positive note. In the cross-over tie against New Zealand, which the tourists in penalty shootout, both the sides had finished 3-3 after regulation time. India then went to lose the encounter in sudden death, with the shootout ending with a 4-5 scoreline. Catch the LIVE updates of IND vs JPN, Hockey World Cup 2023:
Jan 26, 2023 06:31 PM IST
India vs Japan Live Score Hockey World Cup 2023: IND's campaign at the World Cup
Match 1: India defeated a young Spain side 2-0
Match 2: The hosts then played an electrifying goalless draw against England.
Match 3: India then eked a 4-2 win against Wales
Match 4: India were knocked out of the World Cup, having lost the crossover tie against New Zealand in penalty shootout.
Jan 26, 2023 06:24 PM IST
India vs Japan Live Score Hockey World Cup 2023: What did the coach say after defeat against New Zealand
Following India's shocking defeat against New Zealand, India head coach Graham Reid had raised the issue of the team requiring a mental conditioning coach.
Jan 26, 2023 06:07 PM IST
India vs Japan Live Score Hockey World Cup 2023: Head-to-Head
India and Japan have locked horns 32 times, with India winning on 26 occasions. Japan have won thrice, while the other three times, the contest ended in a draw.
Jan 26, 2023 05:53 PM IST
India vs Japan Live Score Hockey World Cup 2023: Good news
The good news for India is Japan have scored the least times in the World Cup and have only found the back of the nets on two occasions.
Jan 26, 2023 05:46 PM IST
India vs Japan Live Score Hockey World Cup 2023: India play for pride
India will eye for a thumping win against Japan and bring some smile in the faces of the home crowd.
Japan, on the other hand, will look to draw inspiration from their wins over India in the Asian Champions Trophy (2021) and Asia Cup (2022).
Jan 26, 2023 05:32 PM IST
India vs Japan Live Score Hockey World Cup 2023: Complete squads
India: PR Sreejesh, Krishna Pathak, Jarmanpreet Singh, Surender Kumar, Harmanpreet Singh (Captain), Varun Kumar, Amit Rohidas (Vice Captain), Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Manpreet Singh, Rajkumar Pal, Nilakanta Sharma, Shamsher Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Akashdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh
Head coach: Graham Reid
Japan: Koji Yamasaki, Shota Yamada, Yusuke Kawamura, Yamato Kawahara, Seren Tanaka (captain), Kentaro Fukuda, Taiki Takade, Takuma Niwa, Raiki Fujishima, Ken Nagayoshi, Hiro Saito, Ryosei Kato, Ryoma Ooka, Masaki Ohashi, Kaito Tanaka, Kisho Kuroda (gk), Masato Kobayashi, Takashi Yoshikawa(gk), Yuma Nagai, Hiromasa Ochiai
Head coach: Akira Takahashi
Jan 26, 2023 05:29 PM IST
India vs Japan Live Score Hockey World Cup 2023: What happened in previous encounter
India crashed out of the knockout race after New Zealand stunned the hosts in the cross-over tie. Both the teams ended with three goals each after the regulation time, but it was the visitors who got the better off the hosts in the penalty shootout. New Zealand won the shootout 5-4.
Jan 26, 2023 05:14 PM IST
India vs Japan Live Score Hockey World Cup 2023: Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to the LIVE updates of the Hockey World Cup classification match between India and Japan, who will play for the 9/10 position. The match will be played at the Birsa Munda International Stadium in Bhubaneswar and will start at 7:00 pm. Stay tuned for LIVE updates!