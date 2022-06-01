Home / Sports / Hockey / India vs Japan Live Score Asia Cup Hockey 2022: India take 1-0 lead in bronze-medal match
Live

India vs Japan Live Score Asia Cup Hockey 2022: India take 1-0 lead in bronze-medal match

  • India vs Japan Live Score Asia Cup Hockey 2022 Bronze Medal Match: The young Indian side faces Japan in the third-place match in the Asia Cup today. Follow India vs Japan live score and updates.
India vs Japan Live Score Asia Cup Hockey 2022
India vs Japan Live Score Asia Cup Hockey 2022(Hockey India/Twitter)
Updated on Jun 01, 2022 02:59 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Sports Desk
OPEN APP

India vs Japan Live Score: The Indian men's hockey team takes on Japan in the bronze medal match of the Asia Cup Hockey 2022 GBK Sports Complex Hockey Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia. The talented young Indian side could not move to the finals after playing out a 4-4 draw against Korea in a must-win game but they would like to end the tournament on a high with the bronze medal.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jun 01, 2022 02:59 PM IST

    India vs Japan: 2nd quarter begins

    Japan start the second quarter with a pushback again. They are trying to hold possesion now.

     

    India 1-0 Japan

  • Jun 01, 2022 02:57 PM IST

    India vs Japan: End of 1st quarter

    It's India who have their noses ahead after the first 15 minutes of the bronze medal match against Japan. Both sides have looked to attack but India have been slightly better in maintaining the pressure.

     

    India 1-0 Japan

  • Jun 01, 2022 02:51 PM IST

    India vs Japan: India pressing forward

    SV Sunil with the injection but Uttam Singh fails to gather it cleanly but his side run earns India their second penalty corner. A areat run from the captain Birender Lakra had earned India the first penalty corner of the match

     

    India 1-0 Japan

  • Jun 01, 2022 02:48 PM IST

    India vs Japan: India take the lead

    GOAL! Rajkumar Pal draws first blood, gets India ahead in the bronze medal match with a stick deviation past the Japanese keeper. Scoring hasn't really been a problem for this Indian side in Asia Cup. Can they hold?

     

    India 1-0 Japan

  • Jun 01, 2022 02:45 PM IST

    India vs Japan: Narrow escape for India

    Japan have shifted the pressure right back on India. They have penatrated the circle twice but the Indian defence held firm on both occasions.

    India 0-0 Japan

  • Jun 01, 2022 02:43 PM IST

    India vs Japan: India on the attack

    Multiple free-hits for India in the beginning of this match. Attaks from the left flank by Manjeet and then through the middle but Japan somehow manage to evade danger.

     

    India 0-0 Japan

  • Jun 01, 2022 02:40 PM IST

    India vs Japan: Action begins

    A push back from Japan to kickstart the bronze medal match. It results in a freehit for India. Already an energetic start to this match.

  • Jun 01, 2022 02:37 PM IST

    India vs Japan: Players lined up for the national anthems

    We are minutes away from the start of the match but before that, the players have lined up for the national anthem. Starting with India's followed by Japan's.

  • Jun 01, 2022 02:35 PM IST

    India vs Japan Live: India coach Sardar Singh speaks

    “We are improving individually as well as a team. We obviously were disappointed after losing to Korea. But we have played good hockey in this tournament. This team has the ability to play good hockey,” said India coach Sardar Singh.

  • Jun 01, 2022 02:34 PM IST

    India vs Japan: Pawan Rajbhar the key

    Pawan Rajbhar has been a common name in India's scoresheets throughout this tournament. All eyes will once again be on him today. He had scored the last time these to teams met in the tournament. 

  • Jun 01, 2022 02:26 PM IST

    India vs Japan: India's starting XI

    Here is India's starting XI for their Asia Cup 2022 bronze medal match against Japan. 

  • Jun 01, 2022 02:19 PM IST

    India vs Japan Live: India's road in Asia Cup 2022

    India have had a mixed bag in Asia Cup 2022. They were in danger of being knocked out of the group stages after losing their opening match to Japan but the youngsters came back strong first to beat Pakistan and then achieve a remarkable 16-0 win against the hosts Indonesia when they needed a margin of 15 goals to qualify for the Super 4s. In the Super 4 stage they beat Japan but draws against Malaysia and Korea held them back. India, Malaysia and Korea finished on five points each but Lakra-led side fell behind on goal difference.

  • Jun 01, 2022 01:59 PM IST

    India vs Japan: Close encounter on the cards

    India and Japan have met twice in Asia Cup 2022 already. India lost to Japan in the group stage but came back strong to beat them in the Super 4 stage. Who will take the cake in today's bronze medal match? 

  • Jun 01, 2022 01:50 PM IST

    India vs Japan Live Score: Asia Cup bronze medal match

    Birendra Lakra-led Indian men's hockey team are set to face Japan for the bronze medal in the Asia Cup hockey today in Indonesia. Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the bronze medal match between India and Japan.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india men's hockey team japan asia cup + 1 more
hockey

Asia Cup: Heartbreak for India as they draw with Korea, to play for bronze medal

  • Indian men's hockey team missed out on a chance to reach the Hero Asia Cup 2022 final after playing out a thrilling 4-4 draw against Korea.
India missed out a place in the final of 2022 Asia Cup.&nbsp;(Hockey India)
India missed out a place in the final of 2022 Asia Cup. (Hockey India)
Updated on May 31, 2022 07:55 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi
Close Story
hockey

India vs South Korea Highlights: Korea dash India's final hopes with 4-4 draw

India vs South Korea Highlights Asia Cup Hockey 2022: The result saw Korea advance to the finals due to a superior goal difference and they will lock horns with Malaysia in the summit clash.
Live India vs South Korea Highlights, Asia Cup Hockey 2022: India vs South Korea end in 4-4 draw(Hockey India)
India vs South Korea Highlights, Asia Cup Hockey 2022: India vs South Korea end in 4-4 draw(Hockey India)
Updated on May 31, 2022 07:00 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Sports Desk
hockey

India vs South Korea Live Streaming, Asia Cup Hockey 2022: When, where to watch

  • India vs South Korea Live Streaming, Asia Cup Men’s Hockey Match 2022 Super 4: India look to secure a direct berth in the final as they take on table-toppers South Korea in a must-win clash at the GBK Sports Complex Hockey Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia
India vs South Korea Live Streaming, Asia Cup Hockey 2022: Indian men's hockey team against Japan(Hockey India)
India vs South Korea Live Streaming, Asia Cup Hockey 2022: Indian men's hockey team against Japan(Hockey India)
Published on May 31, 2022 09:23 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi
Close Story
hockey

India vs Malaysia Highlights Asia Cup Hockey 2022: IND v MAS tie end in 3-3 draw

India vs Malaysia Highlights Asia Cup Hockey 2022: India finished the group stage at the second position of the Pool A table and then eked out a superb 2-1 win over Japan in their first Super 4 encounter. 
India vs Malaysia Highlights, Asia Cup Hockey 2022: India take on Malaysia in a crucial encounter(Hockey India)
India vs Malaysia Highlights, Asia Cup Hockey 2022: India take on Malaysia in a crucial encounter(Hockey India)
Updated on May 29, 2022 07:09 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Sports Desk
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 01, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out