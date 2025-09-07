Search
Sun, Sept 07, 2025
India vs Korea, Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Final Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs KOR live on TV and online

ByHT Sports Desk
Updated on: Sept 07, 2025 10:00 am IST

India vs Korea: Here are all the live streaming and telecast details for the Hockey Asia Cup 2025 final.

After battling it out for more than a week, India finally made its way to the final of the Hockey Asia Cup 2025, and the hosts will take on Korea in the summit clash on Sunday. India reached the final after thrashing China 7-0 in their last Super 4s match, while Korea made their way to the summit clash after edging out Malaysia 4-3. Six different players got on the scoring sheet for the hosts against China as the crowd at Bihar got plenty to cheer for.

India will take on Korea in the Hockey Asia Cup final on Sunday. (PTI)
This will be the second time that India and Korea will face off in the tournament. Earlier, the Super 4s match between these two teams ended at level terms of 2-2.

This is the first time in eight years that India has qualified for the final of the Hockey Asia Cup. Overall, this is the ninth time that India will play in the summit clash of the Asian tournament. If India win the tournament, then they would attain direct qualification for the next year's World Cup, set to be hosted by Belgium and the Netherlands.

India squad: Sumit, Jarmanpreet Singh, Sanjay, Harmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, Krishan Pathak, Suraj Karkera, Mandeep Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Rajinder Singh, Raj Kumar Pal, Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad.

Here are all the streaming and telecast details for the Hockey Asia Cup 2025 final between India vs Korea

When will the Hockey Asia Cup 2025 final between India and Korea take place?

The Hockey Asia Cup 2025 final between India and Korea will take place on Sunday, September 7, at 7:30 PM IST.

Where will the Hockey Asia Cup 2025 final between India and Korea take place?

The Hockey Asia Cup 2025 final between India and Korea will take place at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium in Rajgir, Bihar.

Which channels will broadcast the Hockey Asia Cup 2025 final between India and Korea?

The Hockey Asia Cup 2025 final between India and Korea will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network.

Where will live streaming be available for the Hockey Asia Cup 2025 final between India and Korea?

The Hockey Asia Cup 2025 final between India and Korea will be streamed live on the SonyLiv app and website.

