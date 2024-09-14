India vs Pakistan, Asian Champions Trophy live streaming: When and where to watch hockey match on television and online

India face Pakistan in their final Asian Champions Trophy group stage at the Moqi Hockey Training Base, in Hulunbuir (China). India are the table-toppers and are already into the semi-finals. Meanwhile, Pakistan are placed second in the standings. Harmanpreet Singh-led India face Pakistan.

Harmanpreet Singh and Co. are the favourites and also defending champions. They began their campaign with a 3-0 win vs China, followed by a 5-1 hammering of Japan, then a 8-1 win over Malaysia, and then finally a 3-1 victory against South Korea in their final fixture.

Meanwhile, Pakistan started off with a 2-2 draw against Malaysia, and South Korea, followed by a 2-1 win against Japan. They defeated China 5-1 to climb up to second spot.

Where will the India vs Pakistan Asian Champions Trophy hockey match take place?

The India vs Pakistan Asian Champions Trophy hockey match will take place at the Moqi Hockey Training Base in Hulunbuir, China.

When will the India vs Pakistan Asian Champions Trophy hockey match take place?

The India vs Pakistan Asian Champions Trophy hockey match will take place at 1:15 PM IST, on September 14 (Saturday).

Where to watch live telecast of India vs Pakistan Asian Champions Trophy hockey match?

Live telecast of India vs Pakistan Asian Champions Trophy hockey match will be available on Sony Sports Network.

Where to watch live streaming of India vs Pakistan Asian Champions Trophy hockey match?

The live streaming of India vs Pakistan Asian Champions Trophy hockey match will be available on SonyLiv.