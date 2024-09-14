Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Sep 14, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

India vs Pakistan, Asian Champions Trophy live streaming: When and where to watch hockey match on television and online

ByHT Sports Desk
Sep 14, 2024 10:53 AM IST

India are the favourites and also defending champions. They face Pakistan in their upcoming Asian Champions Trophy fixture.

India face Pakistan in their final Asian Champions Trophy group stage at the Moqi Hockey Training Base, in Hulunbuir (China). India are the table-toppers and are already into the semi-finals. Meanwhile, Pakistan are placed second in the standings.

Harmanpreet Singh-led India face Pakistan.
Harmanpreet Singh-led India face Pakistan.

Harmanpreet Singh and Co. are the favourites and also defending champions. They began their campaign with a 3-0 win vs China, followed by a 5-1 hammering of Japan, then a 8-1 win over Malaysia, and then finally a 3-1 victory against South Korea in their final fixture.

Meanwhile, Pakistan started off with a 2-2 draw against Malaysia, and South Korea, followed by a 2-1 win against Japan. They defeated China 5-1 to climb up to second spot.

Where will the India vs Pakistan Asian Champions Trophy hockey match take place?

The India vs Pakistan Asian Champions Trophy hockey match will take place at the Moqi Hockey Training Base in Hulunbuir, China.

When will the India vs Pakistan Asian Champions Trophy hockey match take place?

The India vs Pakistan Asian Champions Trophy hockey match will take place at 1:15 PM IST, on September 14 (Saturday).

Where to watch live telecast of India vs Pakistan Asian Champions Trophy hockey match?

Live telecast of India vs Pakistan Asian Champions Trophy hockey match will be available on Sony Sports Network.

Where to watch live streaming of India vs Pakistan Asian Champions Trophy hockey match?

The live streaming of India vs Pakistan Asian Champions Trophy hockey match will be available on SonyLiv.

Catch all the Latest...
See more
Catch all the Latest T20 World Cup 2024 news and Live Cricket Score along with World Cup 2024 Schedule and World Cup 2024 Points Table related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, September 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On