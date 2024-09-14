India vs Pakistan Live Hockey Score, Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Harmanpreet-led IND face PAK in final group stage game

India vs Pakistan Live Hockey Score, Asian Champions Trophy 2024: The much-awaited clash between India and Pakistan in the Asian Champions Trophy will take place on September 14 at the Moqi Hockey Training Base in Hulunbuir, China. In addition to the two arch-rivals meeting after a significant break, this game will also be crucial as both sides are unbeaten in the tournament so far. While India have four wins out of four, Pakistan won two and drew as many in their four matches....Read More

As defending champions, India showcased why they were considered favourites from the outset. Their campaign began with a commanding 3-0 victory over hosts China, followed by a 5-1 demolition of Japan. The Indian team then delivered a crushing 8-1 triumph over Malaysia, before securing a convincing 3-1 win against Korea in their last outing. India was the first team to secure a semifinal spot.

Pakistan, however, could be a tricky opponent. Under hockey legend Tahir Zaman, the side has grown stronger with each passing match. Pakistan’s campaign began with two hard-fought draws against Malaysia (2-2) and Korea (2-2), but they soon found their stride, defeating Japan 2-1 and hosts China 5-1 to secure their place in the semifinals. Sitting second in the points table, Pakistan have been praised for their disciplined play and solid defensive performances. Captain Ammad Butt has emphasised their improved consistency, particularly in penalty corner defence, and remains confident that they can challenge India’s high-flying form.

Despite the intense on-field rivalry between these two teams, there is mutual respect and camaraderie off the field. Indian captain Harmanpreet Singh, speaking ahead of the game, spoke on the special bond shared between the players of both nations. "I have been playing with some of the players in the Pakistan team since my junior days, and we share a special bond. They are like my brothers. On the field, though, we will approach the game like any other opponent and keep our emotions in check," Harmanpreet stated. Ammad Butt echoed similar sentiments, acknowledging India’s form while also expressing faith in his own team’s potential.

Historically, India have held the upper hand in recent encounters with Pakistan. At the Asian Games in Hangzhou last year, India thrashed Pakistan 10-2, and only months earlier, they secured a 4-0 win over their rivals at the Hero Asian Champions Trophy in Chennai. While Pakistan held India to a 1-1 draw at the Asia Cup in Jakarta 2022, the men in blue edged Pakistan 4-3 in the 2021 Hero Asian Champions Trophy to claim the bronze medal.

However, Indian captain Harmanpreet Singh believes past results will mean little when the two sides meet on Friday. "Past results will not matter when we take on a team like Pakistan. They are a tough side and have the potential to bounce back at any stage in the game." Harmanpreet said.

The India-Pakistan hockey rivalry is one of the most iconic in world sports, and this encounter promises to be another thrilling chapter. While India hold the edge in form, Pakistan’s growing momentum ensures that fans will be in for a treat.