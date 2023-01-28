Home / Sports / Hockey / India vs South Africa Live Score Hockey World Cup 2023: Harmanpreet doubles lead as IND dominate
India vs South Africa Live Score Hockey World Cup 2023: Harmanpreet doubles lead as IND dominate

Updated on Jan 28, 2023 07:50 PM IST

India vs South Africa Hockey World Cup 2023 Live Score Updates: Harmanpreet and Abhishek scored for India as they took a 2-0 lead in the first quarter. Follow live score and updates of IND vs SA Hockey World Cup match here. 

India vs South Africa Hockey World Cup 2023 Live Score Updates:
India vs South Africa Hockey World Cup 2023 Live Score Updates: (PTI)
ByHT Sports Desk
India vs South Africa Hockey World Cup 2023 Live Score Updates: India hardly put a foot wrong in their 8-0 win over Japan and now they have chance to seal ninth place when they face South Africa the Birsa Munda International Stadium in Rourkela. Harmanpreet Singh seemed to have found his touch with penalty corners with India converting five of them in the match against Japan. They would be disappointed that all this has come too late as they fight for just a ninth spot finish but they would want to make the most of what they have.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jan 28, 2023 07:47 PM IST

    IND vs SA Hockey Live: 28 mins, India 2-0 South Africa

    Abhishek with two shots in the circle, both of which are blocked. It comes to Jarmanpreet who is closer to goal but his shot goes the left of the target. He runs back with a rueful smile on his face. That should have been 3-0. 

  • Jan 28, 2023 07:44 PM IST

    India vs South Africa Hockey World Cup Live: Another PC miss for India 

    25 mins: India succesfully review to get a PC in their favour. However, Varun Kumar's flick is deflected away by a South African defender. 

  • Jan 28, 2023 07:39 PM IST

    IND vs SA Hockey World Cup Live score: 23 mins gone, India 2-0 South Africa

    South Africa have been far better in the second quarter with India struggling to keep the ball for the first six minutes of it. However, India get a penalty corner in the 22nd minute and this time, Harmanpreet is unable to convert. 

  • Jan 28, 2023 07:30 PM IST

    Hockey World Cup live: 1st quarter ends, India 2-0 South Africa

    South Africa got probably their best chance to score just after they went 2-0 down but Pathak managed to smother the final shot. It has been all India really in this first quarter and they would hope that they don't let it slip from here. 

  • Jan 28, 2023 07:25 PM IST

    IND vs SA Hockey Live: GOAL! India 2-0 South Africa

    12 mins: Harmanpreet puts everything he has got and the hosts double their lead. The shot was low and to the right of goal.   

  • Jan 28, 2023 07:24 PM IST

    India vs South Africa Hockey World Cup Live: PC for India!

    11 mins: Shamsher will be taking care of the injection, Harmanpreet, of course, is among those waiting for the drag flick. 

  • Jan 28, 2023 07:22 PM IST

    IND vs SA Hockey World Cup Live score: 10 mins gone, India 1-0 South Africa

    South Africa managed to make a circle penetration in the eighth minute but the Krishan Pathak dealt with the danger easily. Apart from that, all the major inroads have been made by the Indians. They would want to score at least one more before the end of this quarter. 

  • Jan 28, 2023 07:18 PM IST

    Hockey World Cup live: GOAL! India 1-0 South Africa 

    4 mins: Abhishek collects a pass that was drilled into the South African circle and smashes it into the bottom left from the edge of the area. This goal was coming, India have put all the pressure in these opening minutes. 

  • Jan 28, 2023 07:15 PM IST

    IND vs SA Hockey Live: 3 mins gone, India 0-0 South Africa

    South Africa's Nicholas Spooner has got a green card and so he sits out for a couple of minutes. All the pressure from India so far. 

  • Jan 28, 2023 07:12 PM IST

    India vs South Africa Hockey World Cup Live: Pushback!

    South Africa starts off the match at the Birsa Munda Stadium. India make an early entry into the South African circle but Spooner wins it back to snuff out the danger. 

  • Jan 28, 2023 07:06 PM IST

    IND vs SA Hockey World Cup Live score: National anthems!

    The South African national anthem comes first and then India's national anthem is sung by the stadium. 

  • Jan 28, 2023 07:05 PM IST

    Hockey World Cup live: The players make their way into the middle

    This is the last game of the tournament for India and so the crowd has turned up in numbers. 

  • Jan 28, 2023 06:55 PM IST

    IND vs SA Hockey Live: South Africa starting XI

    Dayaan Cassiem (C), Gowan Jones (GK), Nduduzo Lembethe, Keenan Horne, Tevin Kok, Jethro Eustice, Guy Morgan, Nicholas Spooner, Samkelo Mvimbi, Ryan Julius, Connor Beauchamp

  • Jan 28, 2023 06:53 PM IST

    India vs South Africa Hockey World Cup Live: India starting XI

    Harmanpreet Singh (C), Krishan Pathak (GK), Surender Kumar, Manpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh, Shamsher Singh, Varun Kumar, Raj Kumar Pal, Amit Rohidas, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Sukhjeet Singh

  • Jan 28, 2023 06:39 PM IST

    IND vs SA Hockey World Cup Live score: India's frailties

    India had a pretty comfortable lead against New Zealand before the latter scored two goals and equalised seemingly out of nowhere. It was India's defensive frailties in midfield and the back line that was on display and the same could be seen in the opening 30 minutes against Japan as well. 

  • Jan 28, 2023 06:28 PM IST

    Hockey World Cup live: Last match between India and South Africa

    The head to head record maybe one-sided but the last game between these two sides was anything but that. India beat a spirited South Africa 3-2 in the men's hockey semi-finals of the Commonwealth Games.

  • Jan 28, 2023 06:22 PM IST

    IND vs SA Hockey Live: Head to head

    There have been 16 matches between these two teams. India have won 11 of those while South Africa have won once. 

  • Jan 28, 2023 06:16 PM IST

    India vs South Africa Hockey World Cup Live: Hello and welcome!

    India were flawless in their 8-0 drubbing of Japan and they may do something similar today but there won't be too many smiles on the players' faces even after that. Their real aim would have been to be playing in the semi-finals and possibly better instead of fighting for finishing a lowly ninth place. But, it is what it is, and it will all only get worse for them if they don't put their best foot forward today. Considering just how good they looked against Japan, it will be a shocker indeed if India don't win this by a good margin. 

