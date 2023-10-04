India vs South Korea Live Score, Asian Games Hockey Semifinal: IND 2-0 KOR in first quarter
- India vs South Korea Live Score, Asian Games Hockey Semifinal: Follow live score and updates as India look to seal a spot in the gold medal match.
India vs South Korea Live Score, Asian Games Hockey Semifinal: India India have been as dominant as was expected of them in the group stage and come into this semifinal fixture having smashed in a whoppiung 58 goals in just five matches. They conceded just five goals in these games as well and, needless to say, finished top of Pool A having won all their matches. But they were arguably even more dominant than this in the 2018 Asian Games and ended up being stunned by Malaysia, who were seven places below them on the world rankings at the time, in the semi-final.
India were the defending champions at the time and the highest ranked team by some margin and so winning the bronze medal was hardly any consolation for them. A lot has changed for the team since then, with them even ending an almost four decade drought of Olympic medals, but interestingly, many of the players who walked off the pitch with their heads down at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta after that semifinal match will be turning up today Gongshu Canal Sports Park Stadium, where India face South Korea in the semifinal of the 2023 Asian Games. Similar to what was the case in 2018, there is a gulf in rankings between the two sides. India were fifth going into the 2018 Asian Games, they are now third. South Korea, on the other hand, are 12th. The Indian team would hence be looking to shed the ghosts of 2018.
- Wed, 04 Oct 2023 01:45 PM
India vs South Korea Live Score: First PC for India…
India vs South Korea Live Score: 12 mins: ... and it is dragged high and wide and off target by Harmanpreet Singh. Korean possession has barely existed in this quarter.
- Wed, 04 Oct 2023 01:41 PM
India vs South Korea Live Score: GOAL! Mandeep scores this time!
India vs South Korea Live Score: 11 mins: India 2-0 South Korea. That move is as smooth as butter. India continue to dominate possession, find Gurjant in the box. The shot was on for him and he knew it, so did the Korean defence, and so instead of going for it, he passes it to Mandeeep who puts it in off a deflection. It has been one-way traffic thus far. 12th goal of the tournament for Mandeep.
- Wed, 04 Oct 2023 01:39 PM
India vs South Korea Live Score: BIG MISS!
India vs South Korea Live Score: 7 mins: Oh Mandeep Singh has skied a sitter! The ball is worked to him from the right baseline, he is almost in the centre of the circle, under no pressure right in front of goal and he drags it over. It remains India 1-0 South Korea.
- Wed, 04 Oct 2023 01:35 PM
India vs South Korea Live Score: GOAL! Hardik Singh puts India ahead!
India vs South Korea Live Score: 5 mins: India 1-0 South Korea. India kept possession throughout the first five minutes, work it wonderfully into the circle. The first shot is saved but it comes to Hardik on the rebound, his shot ricochets off the foot of a Korean defender and goes in. It means that if it wasn't a goal, it would have been a penalty stroke.
- Wed, 04 Oct 2023 01:33 PM
India vs South Korea Live Score: PUSHBACK!
India vs South Korea Live Score: Right, here we go then. India are in sky blue and white, Korea all in red with a black and white strip accross their chests.
- Wed, 04 Oct 2023 01:26 PM
India vs South Korea Live Score: India starting XI
India vs South Korea Live Score: Krishan Bahadur Pathak (GK), Jarmanpreet Singh, Harmanpreet Singh (C), Sumit, Varun Kumar, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Abhishek, Gurjant Singh, Mandeep Singh
- Wed, 04 Oct 2023 01:13 PM
India vs South Korea Live Score: Japan and China's incredible road to the knockouts
Japan may be the defending champions but they had to play a virtual quarterfinal against eight-time champions Pakistan. They ended up winning that match 3-2 and that marked the first time that Pakistan did not make it past the group stage of an Asian Games. China, on the other hand, played a virtual quarterfinal themselves. That was a frankly bonkers match Malaysia that finished in a 4-4 draw and put them through.
- Wed, 04 Oct 2023 01:08 PM
India vs South Korea Live Score: Other matches today
India vs South Korea Live Score: We have had 11th-12th and 9th-10th classification matches thus far today. Thailand beat Singapore 3-2 in the first while Indonesia beat Uzbekistan 4-1 in the second. India's game against South Korea is the first semifinal, after which defending champions Japan face China.
- Wed, 04 Oct 2023 01:01 PM
India vs South Korea Live Score: The venue
India vs South Korea Live Score: Gongshu Canal Sports Park Stadium is the venue for the hockey matches in Hangzhou. It has been built for the Asian Games and will also be where the blind football matches will be played in the Asian Para Games. lso known as the “Hangzhou Umbrella,”[4] the stadium's design resembles oil-paper umbrellas. It was designed by Winka Dubbeldam of New York-based architecture firm Archi-Tectonics.
- Wed, 04 Oct 2023 12:57 PM
India vs South Korea Live Score: Sreejesh on the 2018 debacle
India vs South Korea Live Score: Sreejesh admitted that there are some regrets from what happened in that fateful match against Malaysia at the Gelora Bung Karno stadium in stadium in Jakarta at the 2018 Asiad. India, who were placed seven places above Malaysia at the time in the world rankings, ended up drawing 2-2 and then lost in the penalty shootout. “Throughout the tournament we played well but few errors in the semis cost us the spot in the final. That is the only thing we all regret. Every team has some positives and negatives, at the time we made some mistakes in the semis but we learnt from that and moved on. A lot of senior players who were part of that team are still in this team. We share our experiences with the younger players and we are preparing them for the big challenges coming ahead,” he said.
- Wed, 04 Oct 2023 12:45 PM
India vs South Korea Live Score: India full squad
Goalkeepers: Krishan Bahadur Pathak, PR Sreejesh.
Defenders: Harmanpreet Singh (C), Amit Rohidas, Jarmanpreet Singh, Sumit, Jugraj Singh, Varun Kumar
Midfielders: Hardik Singh (VC), Shamsher Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Manpreet Singh, Nilakanta Sharma,
Forwards: Akashdeep Singh, S Karthi, Gurjant Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Pawan, Mandeep Singh
- Wed, 04 Oct 2023 12:44 PM
India vs South Korea Live Score: Head to head record
India vs South Korea Live Score: India may be nine places above Korea in the rankings but this fixture has not exactly been a walk in the park for them. Since 2013, the two teams have squared off 17 times, in which India have won eight, while six have ended in a draw. Korea have won three games.
- Wed, 04 Oct 2023 12:37 PM
India vs South Korea Live Score: Hello there!
India vs South Korea Live Score: Indian hockey fans were resigned to the fact that their beloved men's team may never really be consistent winners of big tournaments after they witnessed that truly epic choke at the 2018 Asian Games. And yet, the team soldiered on and went on to play some extraordinary matches to at the Tokyo Olympics to seal a historic bronze medal. India had suddenly turned into a side who just won't lay down in that tournament. But, a lot of the positive vibes that fans may have carried off from that tournament was subsequently dashed at the 2023 World Cup, where they crashed out in the crossovers. That World Cup almost seemed like a reminder of the perils of taking India's hockey victories for granted. And hence, even though this team has scored averaged over 10 goals per match thus far at the Asian Games, even though they cruised to victory at the Asian Champions Trophy earlier this year where they faced pretty much the same opponents as they are in this tournament, even though they are ranked third and South Korea are 12th, keep your fingers crossed folks. This could be a romp in India's favour, a grind in India's favour, or a grind that ends in possibly one of the biggest upsets of these Games.