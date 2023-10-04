India vs South Korea Live Score, Asian Games Hockey Semifinal: IND 2-0 KOR in first quarter

India vs South Korea Live Score, Asian Games Hockey Semifinal: India India have been as dominant as was expected of them in the group stage and come into this semifinal fixture having smashed in a whoppiung 58 goals in just five matches. They conceded just five goals in these games as well and, needless to say, finished top of Pool A having won all their matches. But they were arguably even more dominant than this in the 2018 Asian Games and ended up being stunned by Malaysia, who were seven places below them on the world rankings at the time, in the semi-final.

(PTI)

India were the defending champions at the time and the highest ranked team by some margin and so winning the bronze medal was hardly any consolation for them. A lot has changed for the team since then, with them even ending an almost four decade drought of Olympic medals, but interestingly, many of the players who walked off the pitch with their heads down at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta after that semifinal match will be turning up today Gongshu Canal Sports Park Stadium, where India face South Korea in the semifinal of the 2023 Asian Games. Similar to what was the case in 2018, there is a gulf in rankings between the two sides. India were fifth going into the 2018 Asian Games, they are now third. South Korea, on the other hand, are 12th. The Indian team would hence be looking to shed the ghosts of 2018.

