India vs South Korea Live Hockey Score, Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Defending champions IND face KOR in semi-finals

India vs South Korea Live Hockey Score, Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India will enter the semifinals of the Asian Champions Trophy with an air of confidence, having dominated the tournament thus far. The Harmanpreet Singh-led side, which recently clinched a bronze medal at the Paris Olympics, has maintained an unbeaten record, winning all five of their league matches. While Korea may have had an inconsistent run, they remain unpredictable, a fact India will need to be wary of as they aim to secure a spot in the final....Read More

The Indian team has been firing on all cylinders, delivering impressive performances across all departments. From a potent forward line to a solid midfield and a well-drilled defence, the squad has clicked as a unit. Their campaign began with a 3-0 victory over China, followed by resounding wins against Japan (5-1) and Malaysia (8-1). A well-earned 3-1 victory over Korea set the stage for their narrow 2-1 triumph against arch-rivals Pakistan, cementing their position at the top of the table.

In Paris, scoring field goals had been a concern, but in this tournament, the young forward line has stepped up brilliantly. Players like Sukhjeet Singh, Abhishek, Uttam Singh, Gurjot Singh, and Araijeet Singh Hundal have exceeded expectations, with their attacking flair and clinical finishing helping India's cause throughout the tournament. In defence, India has been just as impressive, conceding only four goals in five matches. The absence of the retired PR Sreejesh, India’s iconic goalkeeper, has been hardly felt, with Krishan Bahadur Pathak and Suraj Karkera stepping up to fill the void.

Harmanpreet Singh, who is regarded as one of the best drag-flickers in the world, has also led from the front, converting five penalty corners, including key strikes in moments where India struggled to find field goals.

Supporting Harmanpreet in the drag-flick department is Jugraj Singh, who has developed into a key player for India. His blistering pace has made him one of the fastest drag-flickers in the world, and his presence provides India with more depth in their attacking options from set pieces.

Harmanpreet, while acknowledging his team's strong form, has cautioned his players against complacency, particularly against an unpredictable Korean side. "Korea is a tough team, they defend very well and can counter-attack fast and skillfully," Harmanpreet stated.

Korea, despite finishing lower in the standings, have proven to be a resilient opponent. Their last-gasp equaliser against Malaysia in a 3-3 reflects on their ability to snatch results even when seemingly down and out. While India will keep a close eye on their own semifinal against Korea, Harmanpreet also expressed interest in the other clash between Pakistan and hosts China. "It will be interesting to watch how Pakistan do against China," Harmanpreet remarked. India's arch-rivals will look to book their own place in the final, setting up the possibility of a blockbuster rematch if both teams advance.

With form, talent, and determination on their side, India will undoubtedly fancy their chances against Korea. However, in the knockout stage, anything can happen, and Korea’s unpredictability makes them a dangerous opponent.