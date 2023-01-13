India vs Spain Hockey World Cup 2023 Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs ESP online and on TV

The biggest contest in Hockey- the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023, is set to begin on Friday,13 January. The Indian men's hockey team will play against Spain to kick start its campaign in the marquee tournament. A total of 16 nations are participating in the extravaganza and they have been divided into four groups of four teams each. Pool A comprises of Australia, South Africa, France, Argentina. While Belgium, Japan, Korea, Germany are in Pool B. Pool C comprises of Netherlands, Chile, Malaysia, New Zealand. While India, Wales, Spain, England are in Pool D.

Harmanpreet Singh is the captain of the Indian team and they are one of the favourites this time around. Having clinched silver medal in the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 and a bronze medal finish in Tokyo Olympics 2020, the Indian team are high on confidence for the big event. They would look to top their pool as it ensures direct qualification to the quarter-final.

Also Read | India aim to end long wait for Hockey World Cup title

Meanwhile, Spain are ranked No.8 in the world and a tough opponent to beat. No. 6 ranked India do have the edge on paper but they will need to deliver a great performance to get the better of the Spaniards. All eyes will be on goalkeeper Sreejesh Raveendran, defenders Jarmanpreet Singh and Amit Rohidas, midfielders Manpreet Singh, Akashdeep Singh and forward Mandeep Singh.

India has won the continental tournament only once in 1975 and will be looking to turnaround their fortunes as the hosts this time.

Here are the live streaming details:

When will the India vs Spain Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 match take place?

The India vs Spain Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 match will take place on Friday, January 13.

Where will the India vs Spain Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 match be played?

The India vs Spain Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 match will be played at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium, Rourkela.

What time will the India vs Spain Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 match start?

The India vs Spain Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 match will start at 7:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Spain Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 match?

The India vs Spain Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 match will be on broadcast on the Star Sports First, Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD TV channels in India.

Where can I watch the live streaming of India vs Spain Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 match?

The live streaming of India vs Spain Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar app and website. FanCode will also be streaming the matches in India for free.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON