Injured Sushila Chanu out of Women’s Asian Champions Trophy squad

Sushila Chanu, who scored the winning goal against Japan that brought India the bronze medal at the Asian Games last week, will not be taking part in the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy to be held from October 27 to November 5 in Ranchi. India's Sushila Chanu react during the women's Classification 3rd-4th match against Japan(REUTERS)

The midfielder’s right knee was heavily strapped throughout the Asian Games despite which the 31-year-old scored two goals in Hangzhou. It has been learnt that Sushila damaged her anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in her knee due to which she has been rested.

Apart from Sushila, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke has also not been included in the 18-member squad but has been added as one of the two replacement players alongside Sharmila Devi.

Jyoti and Baljeet Kaur have come into the midfield instead while rest of the squad remains the same that was fielded by chief coach Janneke Schopman in Hangzhou.

In Ranchi, the Indian women’s hockey team will be up against defending champions Japan, new Asian Games gold medallists China, South Korea, Malaysia and Thailand. Savita will lead the squad with Deep Grace Ekka as her deputy as India will look to earn their second title in seven editions of the Asian tournament.

India will open their campaign against Thailand on October 27 and then follow it up against Malaysia (October 28), China (October 30), Japan (October 31) and South Korea (November 2). The semis and final will be played on November 4 and 5. This is the first time India is hosting the event.

“It is an important tournament for us to continue our momentum and our steady improvement as a team. While we performed well at the Asian Games to claim the bronze medal, the upcoming tournament will give us a chance to further improve our standings against our Asian challengers," said Schopman.

“We will get a chance to put our learnings from Hangzhou into action and test ourselves once again. With the tournament happening in Ranchi, we are eager to perform our best in front of home fans and showcase our growth as a team."

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Savita (captain), Bichu Devi Kharibam

Defenders: Nikki Pradhan, Udita, Ishika Chaudhary, Deep Grace Ekka (vice-captain)

Midfielders: Nisha, Salima Tete, Neha, Navneet Kaur, Sonika, Monika, Jyoti, Baljeet Kaur

Forwards: Lalremsiami, Sangita Kumari, Deepika, Vandana Katariya

Stand-by players: Sharmila Devi, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke

