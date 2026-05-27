Kushwaha-led Indian U-18s hope to shine in Asia Cup

Lucknow: Former India hockey player and now a coach of the Indian junior men’s team for the U-18 Asia Cup in Japan, Rajnish Mishra is excited for the upcoming challenge. Led by Ketan Kushwaha, India will open their campaign in Kakamigahara on Friday against Kazakhstan in Pool A. They will next play hosts Japan (May 31), South Korea (June 1) and Chinese Taipei (June 3). File image of Rajnish Mishra (left) during teams’ training session in Bhopal. (Hockey India)

“As a player, I have seen many exciting moments in my career, and now I would like to see young guns winning the title. It’s my maiden assignment as a coach of the national side,” Lucknow’s Mishra told HT from Kakamigahara. “My travel was delayed by a day due to a visa issue.”

The biggest plus for Mishra with the Indian team is that five of his wards from Lucknow Hockey Hostel, including the captain, are part of the contingent. “I have been with these boys for the last two years and now after working with them at the national camp at Bhopal along with Sardar Singh, I feel a lot of change in my perception,” he added.

In fact, Mishra’s elevation from Uttar Pradesh Hockey secretary to coach of the India U-18 team is both a personal milestone and a proud moment for UP hockey. Known in the state for his administrative acumen and hands-on approach to grassroots development, Mishra’s appointment recognises his sustained work in nurturing young talent and building systems that translate potential into performance.

Mishra’s tenure as UP Hockey secretary emphasised on improving coaching networks, upgrading training facilities, and strengthening pathways from district academies to state representation. He was often praised for prioritising youth programmes and scouting in smaller towns. Five players in the squad hail from Uttar Pradesh, including the captain. Others are Rahul Yadav, Prahlad Rajbhar, Shahrukh Ali and Romit Pal.

Mishra’s coaching role is being framed by many as a reward for the UP contingent’s collective achievements. The sub-junior national title last month in Rajgir was not just a trophy, it was a statement that Uttar Pradesh’s development programmes are producing teams capable of dominating national age-group events.

Five players advancing from that squad to the Indian U-18 team validates the state’s scouting and coaching pipeline. Mishra, who has overseen many of those systems, now stands at the interface between state-level promise and international execution.

For Uttar Pradesh hockey, the longer-term benefits of Mishra’s appointment could be substantial. Visibility at the international level attracts attention from sponsors, local authorities, and aspiring players. Young athletes in UP will now see a clearer, attainable pathway from district academies to national representation. If Mishra’s methods produce success in Japan — measured in performance and player development — it could catalyse further investment and interest in the sport across the state.

“Selection of five boys as well as coaching responsibility to Rajnish have been remarkable for UP hockey and it’s a positive impact of UP boys, who won the sub-junior national title recently,” UP Hockey’s chief RP Singh said on Thursday.

“We, in the land of hockey greats like Major Dhyan Chand and KD Singh Babu, are doing our best for the betterment of the game and players and we have been feeding talent to Indian hockey both in junior and seniors on a regular basis,” said Singh, who is also the chief selector of Hockey India besides being the director of sports for Uttar Pradesh.