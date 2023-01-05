Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik announces 1 crore award for each player if India wins Hockey World Cup 2023

Ahead of the upcoming FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup 2023, the Chief Minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik interacted with the National Men's Hockey Team who are accommodated at the World Cup Village and announced an award of ₹1 Cr for each player if Team India lifts the World Cup. He wished them the very best and hoped they will emerge champions.

On this occasion, CM Patnaik inaugurated the World Cup Village at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium Complex in Rourkela on Thursday. The World Cup Village has been developed within record nine months and flaunts 225 room with all amenities befitting the stature of the Hockey World Cup.

The World Cup Village will house the Teams and officials of the upcoming Hockey World Cup. Sports Minister, Odisha, Tusharkanti Behera, President Hockey India, Dilip Tirkey, Secretary (5T), V K Pandian, Secretary Sports, R Vineel Krishna, MD IDCO, Bhupendra Singh Poonia, Secretary General, Hockey India Bholanath Singh and officials of the Odisha Government and Hockey India were present at the inauguration.

Players praised the Odisha Government and thanked Chief Minister Patnaik for developing a holistic ecosystem for Hockey for the players of the nation. The World Cup Village along with the Hockey Practice Centre and the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium will offer a holistic environment for the National and International players for the marque tournament.

Taj has been roped in by Hockey India to offer impeccable service and hospitality that reflects the culture of Odisha. As hosts, India is fancied to finish on the podium and the expectations are far greater this time particularly after the team's stupendous performance at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 where they ended a 41-year-long wait to stand on the podium again by bagging the bronze medal.

India are placed in Pool D against Spain, England and Wales. Earlier, Hockey India announced the 18-member team that will represent India at the FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar-Rourkela. The Indian team, which is in pool D with England, Spain, and Wales, will begin their campaign on January 13 in the newly built Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela against Spain, followed by their second pool D match against England.

They will travel to Bhubaneswar for their third pool match against Wales. The knockout stage will begin with crossover matches on January 22 and January 23, followed by quarterfinals on January 25 and semifinals on January 27. The Bronze Medal match and the Final will be held on January 29.