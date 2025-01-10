Off the turf, a break to remember for India’s hockey stars

New Delhi: Manpreet Singh looked towards the heavens, reminiscing his break just before the Hockey India League (HIL) began, and said, “Oh! It was a wonderful time.” Indian captain Harmanpreet Singh travelled to Oman and UAE with his family during the break. (Instagram)

Ever since the former India captain made his international debut in 2011, he had never been given a month-and-a-half long break. Top Indian hockey players spend at least 300 days a year – can rise to 330 in crucial seasons – away from home, either playing tournaments or in national camps. Moreover, these players also need to play domestic competitions for their employers or state federations when not on national duty.

Last year too, after winning a successive bronze at the Olympics in August, Harmanpreet Singh and Co were busy attending felicitation programmes. Even before they knew it, they were touring China for the Asian Champions Trophy in September, beginning their new Olympic cycle. In October, the Indian team played a bilateral series here against reigning world champions Germany.

Hence, breaks are elusive for top Indian players and generally last a week or two, making these days extremely precious. India chief coach Craig Fulton realised that his boys needed, and deserved, a break after successive tournaments so decided to give his wards the longest break of their professional careers.

“Whenever I get a break I go home, spend time with my (three-year-old) daughter. I play with her, take her to school (pre-nursery) and bring her back. She likes that. When I am not there, she asks my wife where her father is and why am I not taking her to school,” says Manpreet, who is captaining HIL franchise Gonasika.

Shorter breaks encourage the players to stay at home and just spend time with family. But since they had a longer interval this time around, they decided to venture out and go on vacation, even abroad, something which they hadn’t done with their families.

“I went to Thailand with my family. We needed it. It was very good. Then I was invited to attend local tournaments as chief guest where I shared my experiences with the kids and motivated the younger generation. It is important to give back to the sport,” said Manpreet, who led India to the Tokyo Olympics bronze in 2021.

“It was a great time. We (wife and one-and-a-half year-old daughter) were together in Oman. Then we went sightseeing and did a lot of activities in Dubai. We didn’t do dune bashing in Dubai as my daughter is too young right now. But we had a great time together,” said Harmanpreet, who is captain of Soorma Hockey Club.

“We don’t get such long breaks, at maximum, two weeks. It’s very important to refresh the mind. I needed it. Finally, I had time to spend with my family. It was very relaxing, especially mentally. After returning I stayed at home with my family and spent time with my friends. Our coach is very understanding who knows the needs and requirements of the players.”

India defender and Hyderabad Toofans skipper Sumit took two vacations, one with the family and another with friends.

“I took my family to Haridwar for pilgrimage. Then with my friends I went to Shimla and chilled in the hills. It was relaxing. All the boys were busy at home, giving much required time to their families. When the break was ending, I was wishing it to be longer,” said the two-time Olympic medallist.

India vice-captain Hardik Singh, on the other hand, finished an important pending work.

“We built a new house, so I was busy with that. For the first time I experienced how to take care of the house; from water leakage to fixing tiles. I hosted a housewarming party too where most of my teammates came and we partied till the wee hours of the morning,” said the UP Rudras skipper.