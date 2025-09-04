Punjab floods: Former India star Rupinder involved in rescue operations

The floods in Punjab have wreaked havoc, affecting more than 350,000 people, killing at least 30, as vast stretches of farmland have been submerged under water in several districts such as Gurdaspur, Kapurthala, Ferozepur etc. Authorities have been busy rescuing people since last week as the state’s rivers and reservoirs swelled to near-danger levels. Rupinder Pal Singh (in pink) has been busy evacuating people from low-lying and flood affected areas, taking them to relief camps for shelter during the Punjab floods. (HT)

Among the rescuers is a certain Rupinder Pal Singh who not long ago donned the Indian hockey team jersey, hammering in goals to help his team win several trophies and medals.

“It was raining non-stop but the situation has improved. The floods hit on August 26. There has been a lot of property damage. Crop damage is unimaginable. But there have been no deaths at least in our sub-division,” Rupinder, who retired from hockey after helping India win the bronze at the Tokyo Olympics four years ago, told HT.

“Some areas were submerged under around 12-15 feet of water. In most areas, it has come down to four feet now but some areas are still in the red zone. Whatever I am doing, it is my duty.”

Serving as Assistant Commissioner (Under Training) in Punjab PCS, Rupinder has been busy evacuating people from low-lying and flood affected areas, taking them to relief camps for shelter, providing food and other essentials in addition to medical assistance for the last 10 days.

The 34-year-old is currently posted in Dinanagar, a sub-division of Gurdaspur district which is nestled between the Ravi and Beas rivers. There are five clusters of villages in Dinanagar with the former India defender and drag-flicker in-charge of one. There are approximately 8-10 villages in a cluster. The villages from where Rupinder has evacuated people are Makora Pattan, Jhabkra, Jago Chak Tanda, Jainpur, Ogra, Abadi Chandigarh and Marara.

Rupinder Pal Singh during recue operations in Punjab.

“We have been working closely with the NDRF (National Disaster Response Force), BSF (Border Security Force) and Indian Army and have managed to save 1,500 people so far which includes pregnant ladies and babies with the help of boats and helicopters,” said Rupinder, who hails from Faridkot.

“The Indian Army and the Chief Minister (Bhagwant Mann) have provided us with helicopters for the rescue operations. Our DC Dalwinderjit Singh, ADC Harjinder Singh and SDM Jaspinder Singh are all involved with the operations.”

Earlier employed with the Indian Overseas Bank, Rupinder, along with Simranjeet Singh, Hardik Singh and Gurjant Singh, were all offered Punjab civil services jobs by CM Mann after they returned from the 2021 Tokyo Olympics with a bronze. Simranjeet, Hardik and Rupinder had all scored goals in the bronze medal match against Germany which India won 5-4.

“PCS Officer Mr. Rupinder Pal Singh who has been a player of the Indian hockey team and has also made India proud in the Olympic Games is currently serving as Assistant Commissioner in Gurdaspur,” Deputy Commissioner, Gurdaspur, Dalwinderjit Singh said on social media.

“Mr. Rupinder Pal Singh is also doing exemplary work in the flood affected area and where he has safely evacuated the people trapped in the floods, relief materials are being continuously delivered to the affected people.”