Shamsher dropped from Asia Cup squad

NEW DELHI: There were a couple of surprises in store as Hockey India (HI) announced the Asia Cup squad on Wednesday. The biggest name missing was two-time Olympic bronze medallist Shamsher Singh who didn’t find a spot in the 18-member squad that will vie for gold in Rajgir from August 29-September 7. Hosts India are in Pool A with China, Japan and Kazakhstan at the Asia Cup set to begin from August 29 in Rajgir. (FIH/ Frank Uijlenbroek)

Talented attacking midfielder Rajinder Singh has taken Shamsher’s spot while Shilanand Lakra has come in place of the recently retired Lalit Kumar Upadhyay. Other important names missing in the Harmanpreet Singh-led squad were double Olympic bronze medallist Gurjant Singh and Nilakanta Sharma.

The rest of the team remains the same experienced lot which has been playing together for a few seasons now. Goalkeeping duties will be shared by Krishan Pathak and Suraj Karkera. In defence, Harmanpreet will be joined by Amit Rohidas, Jarmanpreet Singh, Sumit, Sanjay and Jugraj Singh.

The midfield engine comprises former skipper Manpreet Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Rajinder, Raj Kumar Pal and Hardik Singh. Leading the attack will be Mandeep Singh, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Lakra and Dilpreet Singh, who is making a comeback into the team. Nilam Sanjeep Xess and Selvam Karthi have been named as alternate players.

“We’ve gone with an experienced squad that understands what it takes to perform in high-pressure situations. The Asia Cup is crucial for us because qualification for the World Cup is at stake, so we need players who have the composure, resilience and know-how to deliver,” said India chief coach Craig Fulton.

“The selection reflects our intent — to put forward a team that can compete strongly and achieve our main objective. I’m very pleased with the balance and quality across the squad. We have leaders in every line — defence, midfield, and attack — and that collective strength is what excites me the most. The way this team can play together will be our strongest asset.”

The Asia Cup champions will qualify for the 2026 World Cup in Belgium and Netherlands. Hosts India are in Pool A with China (August 29), Japan (August 31) and Kazakhstan (September 1). Pool B comprises Malaysia, holders South Korea, Bangladesh and Chinese Taipei. The top two from each group will qualify for the Super 4s.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Krishan B Pathak + Suraj Karkera

Defenders: Sumit, Jarmanpreet Singh, Sanjay, Harmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, Midfielders: Rajinder Singh, Raj Kumar Pal, Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad

Forwards: Mandeep Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Dilpreet Singh

Alternate athletes: Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Selvam Karthi