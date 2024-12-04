Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Dec 04, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Tyler Seguin needs hip surgery, jeopardizing his season with the Dallas Stars

AP |
Dec 04, 2024 09:51 PM IST

Tyler Seguin needs hip surgery, jeopardizing his season with the Dallas Stars

FRISCO, Texas — Dallas Stars forward Tyler Seguin needs hip surgery and will be out four to six months, jeopardizing the season for the 32-year-old now dealing with the second major hip injury of his career.

HT Image
HT Image

Seguin will have a procedure to repair an impingement and the labrum in his left hip, the team said Wednesday. The surgery is planned for Thursday.

The six-time All-Star missed all but three games of the 2020-21 season following a similar surgery on his right hip. Seguin also underwent arthroscopic knee surgery during that absence.

Seguin tried to play through hip pain during the playoff bubble in Canada in 2020, when the Stars reached the Stanley Cup Final before losing to Tampa Bay.

He played 19 of the first 23 games this season and is third on the team with 20 points . The Stars put Seguin on injured reserve after a 3-1 victory over Winnipeg on Sunday.

Seguin played 81 games the first season after the surgery on his right hip and didn't miss any of Dallas' playoff games in runs to the Western Conference Final each of the past two seasons.

After winning the Stanley Cup title with Boston as a rookie in 2010-11, Seguin spent two more seasons with Boston before getting traded to Dallas in 2013.

Seguin averaged 34 goals and 43 assists per season in his first six years with the Stars and signed a $78.8 million, eight-year extension in 2019. There are two years left on that deal.

NHL: /hub/nhl

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Catch all the Latest...
See more
Catch all the Latest T20 World Cup 2024 news and Live Cricket Score along with World Cup 2024 Schedule and World Cup 2024 Points Table related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On