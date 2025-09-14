Hangzhou has quickly become a very happy hunting ground for the Chinese women’s hockey team. Two years ago, they won the Asian Games gold at the Gongshu Canal Sports Park Stadium to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics where they won silver. Women’s hockey: Indian challenge quelled by China in Asia Cup final

On Sunday, they won the Asia Cup at the venue, this time qualifying for the 2026 World Cup in the Netherlands and Belgium. But in doing so, China broke Indian hearts as the Salima Tete-led side lost 1-4 in the final to bring back a silver medal.

While Navneet Kaur (1st minute) scored for India, China skipper Ou Zixia (21st), Li Hong (41st), Zou Meirong (51st) and Zhong Jiaqi (53rd) scored for the home team.

It was never going to be easy competing against the world No.4 outfit, who almost won gold at the Olympics. Just like the Super 4s contest where India, ranked world No.9, went toe-to-toe against the hosts for three quarters before losing 4-1, India again lost steam in the final 15 minutes, conceding two goals and the match.

Having missed the bus in Hangzhou, the Harendra Singh-coached team will have one last chance to make it to the quadrennial showpiece, at the World Cup Qualifiers in February-March.

After pushback was delayed by almost 40 minutes due to heavy rain, India made a fantastic start by going ahead through a penalty corner (PC). After two short corner chances were wasted by Udita Duhan, India struck the third time as seasoned forward Navneet converted with a powerful strike to stun the crowd.

It was an important moment as the hosts trailed for the first time and conceded for the second time in the tournament – the previous instance was also against India. In search of the equaliser, China increased the tempo and pounded the Indian circle with relentless attacks.

In the fourth minute, they received three successive PCs. There was one brilliant goal-line block by Sunelita Toppo with goalkeeper Bichu Devi Kharibam stopping the other two. In the 15th minute, China received another PC but they couldn’t get past India’s first rusher.

China continued their attacks in the second quarter to earn successive PCs in the 17th minute, but Bichu and defender Suman Devi Thoudam stood like a rock to maintain India’s lead. China won their seventh and final PC in the 21st minute but this time Bichu was unable to keep Ou out with the scores tied at half-time.

India started the third quarter strongly as they limited China to their own half and made constant entries into the circle. In the 40th minute, India won their fourth and final PC which they could not convert but China launched a quick counterattack, catching India off guard. Li made a strong solo run and struck a back-handed shot which found the bottom right corner.

Salima and Co had run out of steam in the final quarter and buoyed by the home crowd, China increased the gap via two quick goals from Zou and Zhong.

Japan won the bronze after beating South Korea 2-1.