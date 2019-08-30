HT GIFA back with its fifth season

sports

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 04:07 IST

Delhi NCR’s biggest neighbourhood football tournament showcasing top talent and nail-biting football action, the Ambience Group Hindustan Times Great Indian Football Action, is back with its fifth season.

With a football fever gripping the city, especially with the start of the new English Premier League season, young footballers are excited about the most awaited football tournament, HT GIFA. As the deadline for registration ended on Thursday, 1700 teams have registered and the fifth season of the tournament is set to be a much bigger affair compared to its previous seasons.

“Finally, the most awaited football tournament for school kids, HT GIFA is back this year. My son and his team participated in the last two editions of the HT GIFA and they had enjoyed thoroughly. Last two editions were really thrilling for my son and his entire team. HT GIFA provides a great platform for young players to show their skills in a game they really love to play,” says Pradeep Shoran, team manager, Heritage FC.

“This tournament provides an equal opportunity to every section of the society who has love and passion for this game. I have observed that the environment during the tournament is always pleasant, fun and enthusiastic. Every team has the zeal to play fair and win. Kids really have fun playing with their friends as a team. I can say that the kids and my team are ecstatic as the tournament is just around the corner,” Shoran added.

Started as a tournament to promote football at a grassroots level, HT GIFA has now transformed into a huge platform where the best talent from all around Delhi-NCR is showcased.

Excited about the upcoming training matches of the tournament, Sandesh Yadav, team manager of Stormbreakers FC said: “HT GIFA is back with Season 5 inciting young talented players to show their supremacy over opponents and compete for glory. For this upcoming tournament, our team is very excited. According to me, such a tournament at the grassroots level will promote active lifestyle and craze for football. I think HT GIFA is not just a tournament but a connection between people and their love for the sport.”

Sharing his previous experience of HT GIFA, Yadav added: “I had participated in this tournament two years ago when I came to know about it through a friend. The first HT GIFA tournament we participated in, we came back empty handed. But we didn’t let our craze for football die. So we are super excited to give our best this year and hopefully bag the trophy. I want to thank Hindustan Times for organising such a great event which helps many players to express their talent, zeal and passion for football.”

This season follows the same format as the previous seasons where teams registered in two different categories—Junior (Class V to VIII) and Senior (Class IX to XII). The tournament also allowed separate registrations for boys and girls’ teams in both the categories.

For further details log on to www.htgifa.hindustantimes.com

First Published: Aug 30, 2019 04:07 IST