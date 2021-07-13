'I'll eat ice-cream with you': PM Modi interacts with PV Sindhu ahead of Tokyo Olympics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with Tokyo Olympics-bound athletes on Tuesday. The Indian contingent are preparing for the Tokyo Olympics and are all set for the games, which take place from 23 July to 8 August 2021. PV Sindhu is one of India's biggest medal hopes at the Tokyo Olympics. She won the silver medal at the Rio Olympics while being the reigning world champion in badminton.

PM Modi interacted with Sindhu on Tuesday and asked about her liking for ice-cream. Sindhu said that she doesn't eat ice-cream as much as she is preparing for big competitions.

"We had to control a little as I am preparing for Olympics. I don’t eat ice cream as much due to competition," Sindhu said.

PM Modi in a lighter vein said that he will try to eat ice cream with her after she comes back from Tokyo.

"If I meet you after the Olympics, I'll eat ice-cream with you," PM Modi said.

Sindhu commented on the interaction and said that it was an honour speaking to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"It was an honour and an absolute pleasure speaking to our PM Narendra Modi with the rest of the Indian contingent. I would like to thank him and the entire nation for the continuous support and we hope to make you proud at the Olympics," she told ANI.

The virtual video conferencing session was started by Union Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Anurag Thakur wherein he introduced PM Modi and he thanked him for taking out the time to boost the morale of the athletes. MoS Nisith Pramanik and Law Minister Kiren Rijiju were also present along with Indian Olympic Association President Narinder Batra.

Athletes such as Mary Kom (boxer), Sania Mirza (tennis), Manika Batra (table tennis), Dutee Chand (sprinter), Deepika Kumari (archery) and Sajan Prakash (swimmer) were all part of the session.

"It is an honour and privilege for every member of the contingent to get to speak to the Prime Minister before they depart for the Olympics. Our athletes will compete in 85 events in which they can win a medal," said Batra during the session.

A total of 126 athletes across 18 sports disciplines from India will be heading to Tokyo. This is the biggest-ever contingent India is sending to any Olympics. The 69 cumulative events across the 18 sport disciplines that India will participate in are also the highest ever for the country.

(with ANI inputs)