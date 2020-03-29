India’s cricketers get a break, Formula One teams unite: Covid-19 news from the sporting arena

sports

Updated: Mar 29, 2020 09:45 IST

The busiest cricketers in the world are Indian players - India plays more international cricket than any other, year after tiring year, and then its members promptly participate in the unrelenting, two-month long grind of the IPL during the summer. Keeping that in mind, this unfortunate break in proceedings at least gives India’s top-flight cricketers a chance to breathe—the time off from the field could well be of aid to them at a physical level.

It’s workout-from-home for India’s cricket stars

The last time India got a break of more than three weeks was after the 2019 World Cup in July. That makes this current break the longest off-period that the Indian team has had in seven years (in 2013, India had 67 days’ break between an ODI series against Zimbabwe and a T20 against Australia).

Belarus only football league open for business despite pandemic

As the rest of Europe shuts up shop to combat the new coronavirus, Belarus remains resolutely open for business. Restaurants in the former Soviet Republic continue to serve food, and the country’s football league plays on. Despite being at the door of a Europe grappling with the deadly Covid-19, life goes on here more or less unchecked.

UK Formula One teams unite, MLB joins Covid fight

The F1 project, known as ‘Project Pitlane’, includes Haas, McLaren, Mercedes, Racing Point, Red Bull, Renault and Williams. These teams are working with F1 to coordinate a response to UK govt’s call for the manufacture of much-needed medical equipment like ventilators. Due to the rise in cases in UK, there is a shortage of ventilators. Ferrari has also offered its engineering expertise in Italy, as well as donating €10 million to Italian Civil Protection Department.

