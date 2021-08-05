India vs England Highlights, 1st Test, Day 2: Rain forces early stumps; India 125/4, trail England by 58 runs

India vs England, 1st Test, Day 2, Highlights: India posted 125 for 4 in their first innings at stumps after heavy rains washed out the entire evening session on the second day of the first Nottingham Test on Thursday. The visitors lost three quick wickets - Chetehswar Pujara, Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane in quick succession after lunch. While Kohli was out for a golden duck, Pujara and Rahane scored 4 and 5 respectively. Meanwhile, KL Rahul notched up his 12th Test fifty and was unbeaten on 57 before the play was halted. Rishabh Pant was batting on 7. Earlier, Rohit and Rahul batted brilliantly against the English attack after resuming the day at 21 for no loss. They stitched a 97-run opening stand before the former was caught at by Sam Curran at fine leg.





Follow India vs England scorecard first Test Day 2.