India vs England Highlights, 1st Test, Day 2: Rain forces early stumps; India 125/4, trail England by 58 runs
India vs England, 1st Test, Day 2, Highlights: India posted 125 for 4 in their first innings at stumps after heavy rains washed out the entire evening session on the second day of the first Nottingham Test on Thursday. The visitors lost three quick wickets - Chetehswar Pujara, Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane in quick succession after lunch. While Kohli was out for a golden duck, Pujara and Rahane scored 4 and 5 respectively. Meanwhile, KL Rahul notched up his 12th Test fifty and was unbeaten on 57 before the play was halted. Rishabh Pant was batting on 7. Earlier, Rohit and Rahul batted brilliantly against the English attack after resuming the day at 21 for no loss. They stitched a 97-run opening stand before the former was caught at by Sam Curran at fine leg.
Follow India vs England scorecard first Test Day 2.
Follow all the updates here:
AUG 05, 2021 10:16 PM IST
Stumps at Day 2
So, that will be all from the 2nd day's coverage. Rain forces early stumps so KL Rahul (57*) and Rishabh Pant (7*) will resume in Day 3. India 125/4, trail England by 58 runs.
AUG 05, 2021 10:10 PM IST
Fans leave stadium
Fans have left the stadium as it hasn't stopped raining. The covers are still on and a confirmation from the officials is still awaited over the further proceedings.
AUG 05, 2021 09:59 PM IST
Heavy rain in Nottingham
Its raining heavily at in Nottingham at the moment. If it stops, then there would be some late evening game.
AUG 05, 2021 09:43 PM IST
No good news for the fans
AUG 05, 2021 09:38 PM IST
Rain interrupts for the third time.
Players go off the field again as rain interrupts play for third time on Day 2 in Nottingham, India 125/5 (Rahul 57*, Pant 7*)
AUG 05, 2021 09:23 PM IST
Drizzle stops
Rain has stopped in Nottingham and the covers are being rolled back in. If there is no further rain, play will resume at 5:00PM local time - 9:30 PM IST.
AUG 05, 2021 08:51 PM IST
Rain plays spoilsport again
Drizzle returns to stop the play again. Just one ball was bowled after the rain break and the game has stopped again. India: 125/4, trail by 58 runs.
AUG 05, 2021 08:48 PM IST
Play resumes after rain halt
Good news for the fans as the second day's play resumes after the rain halt at Trent Bridge. KL Rahul and Pant are out to bat.
AUG 05, 2021 08:24 PM IST
Rain stops in Nottingham
Play at Trent Bridge likely to start soon as rain has stopped and the covers are coming off. Official inspection is at 8:30 PM IST.
AUG 05, 2021 07:45 PM IST
Early tea taken due to bad weather
Tea has been taken early in the second day after rain and bad light stopped the play, confirms BCCI. India 125/4 (Rahul 57*, Pant 7*)
AUG 05, 2021 07:40 PM IST
It's raining in Nottingham
It has started to rain in Nottingham and the covers are on. Stay tuned for further updates. We'll keep you posted.
AUG 05, 2021 07:24 PM IST
Golden ducks for Virat Kohli in Tests
vs Australia MCG 2011/12 (Ben Hilfenhaus)
vs England Lord's 2014 (Liam Plunkett)
vs England Oval 2018 (Stuart Broad)
vs West Indies Kingston 2019 (Kemar Roach)
vs England Trent Bridge 2021 (James Anderson)
(Source: Cricbuzz)
AUG 05, 2021 07:05 PM IST
Play halted due to bad light
Poor light forces the action to stop at Trent Bridge. There is a dense cloud cover and the umpires have asked the players to walk back to the dressing room. India: 125 for 4 after 46.1 overs.
AUG 05, 2021 07:02 PM IST
Pant charges
Pant gets his first boundary and this shot is the proof that he is there for a longer period of time. Beautifully played through the gap between cover and mid-off. India: 119/4
AUG 05, 2021 06:53 PM IST
Rishabh Pant in the house
Rishabh Pant walks out to bat after India lose BIG 3 - Pujara, Kohli, Rahane in quick succession. All eyes will be on him, especially after what he had done to England bowlers in Ahmedabad Test, earlier this year.
NOTE: Pant scored his maiden Test ton when he last batted in England.
-
Rahane run out for 5
WICKET! Unfortunate dismissal for the Indian vice-captain, rather it was a suicide attempt. Rahul shouts 'No' after defending one to the right of backward point but it was too late for Rahane to return safely at the non-striker's end from the halfway. Direct hit from Bairstow and India lose another. IND: 112/4 after 43.2 overs.
AUG 05, 2021 06:36 PM IST
Kohli goes for a golden duck
5th time Kohli has been dismissed for a golden duck
3rd time vs England
Overall his 13th duck in Tests.
6th time Anderson has dismissed Kohli in Tests and first time since 2014
AUG 05, 2021 06:35 PM IST
12th Test fifty for KL Rahul
KL Rahul registers 12th fifty off 128 balls.
- Back to back fifty-plus scores for KL Rahul in England, he scored 149 runs at The Oval in 2018.
- 3rd fifty-plus score vs England - 199 at Chennai, 2016 | 149 at The Oval,2018
AUG 05, 2021 06:32 PM IST
Anderson's double strike
One over from Anderson has certainly changed the course of the game. India looked in utmost control at one point but now they have lost three men. Pujara out for 4 and Kohli out for a golden duck in the very next ball. Both gone in the same fashion - caught behind. IND: 104/3
AUG 05, 2021 06:20 PM IST
Pujara survives
A bit of inward movement there. Pujara shouldered his arms but gets hit on the front pad. Huge appeal from English players and umpire Michael Gough raises his finger. The batsman challenges the decision and survives as the bowl was moving upwards. All smiles in India camp.
AUG 05, 2021 06:16 PM IST
100-up for India
Pujara takes a quick single and 100 runs come on board for India. They trail by 83 runs. IND: 100/1 after 39 overs.
AUG 05, 2021 06:08 PM IST
2nd session begins
Joe Root and his boys take the field as the second session begins. KL Rahul, who is 2 runs away from his 12th fifty, walks out to bat with Cheteshwar Pujara. India resume innings at 97/1. Ollie Robinson continues.
AUG 05, 2021 05:33 PM IST
Lunch break on Day 2
Lunch has been taken right after Rohit falls to Robinson. India 97/1 after 37.3 overs. Actions resumes at 6:10 PM IST.
AUG 05, 2021 05:30 PM IST
Rohit departs for 36
Rohit Sharma's gritty knock of 36 runs comes to an end. He tries to pull Ollie Robinson's bouncer but ends up getting caught by Sam Curran at fine leg. India post 97/1 and that'll be lunch on Day 2.
AUG 05, 2021 05:27 PM IST
Rahul's astonishing straight drive
Overpitched delivery, Rahul foes down the line and plays the straight drive to get another four. He moves to 46.
AUG 05, 2021 05:17 PM IST
India's highest opening stand in SENA countries
78* is India's opening stand in SENA countries since 2011 in Tests
Rohit, Rahul: 78* v England, Nottingham, Aug 2021
Rohit, Gill: 71, v Australia, Sydney, Jan 2021
Rohit, Gill: 70, v Australia, Sydney, Jan 2021
Gambhir, Mukund: 63, v England, July 2011
Rahul, Vijay: 63, v Australia, Dec 2018
AUG 05, 2021 05:13 PM IST
Rohit gets a boundary
Too full, too wide and Rohit drives it square to get a boundary. Beautifully carves it through point; Curran looks frustrated. India: 82/0 after 34.1 overs.
AUG 05, 2021 05:11 PM IST
Rahul into the 40s
Another boundary through gully for KL Rahul and he moves to 40. He has shown immense patience with the bat in this innings and now, he is just 10 runs away from his 12th Test half-century.
AUG 05, 2021 05:08 PM IST
Broad to Rahul: FOUR
A thick inside edge that flies past second slip for another boundary. Rahul moves to 36. IND: 70/0
AUG 05, 2021 05:00 PM IST
IND vs ENG, 1st Test: 66 runs after 31 overs
India openers are going strong with a 66-run opening stand. Rahul is batting on 32 while Rohit is unbeaten on 28.
AUG 05, 2021 04:52 PM IST
Rahul punishes Broad
Rahul waits, lets the ball come closer and then punches through covers for another elegant shot. The opener has been showcasing some classic shots today. Amazing stroke play! IND: 62/0
AUG 05, 2021 04:47 PM IST
Curran to Rahul - FOUR
FOUR! Rahul, you beauty! Elegant shot from the opener. Too full, away from the off stump, driven comfortably through the covers.
AUG 05, 2021 04:44 PM IST
Stats Alert!
Fifty runs stand for opening stand:
- 4th opening stand of fifty plus runs for India at Nottingham in Tests vs England.
- Last time India played at Nottingham, India's opening pair put on 60 runs stand in both the innings.
- India 53/0 after 28 overs.
AUG 05, 2021 04:42 PM IST
50-up for India
Broad to Rohit - FOUR! Stylish shot through the third man region for a boundary. 50 runs on board for India.
AUG 05, 2021 04:34 PM IST
Sam Curran in to the attack
Sam Curran comes to bowl his second over and concedes just one run. Good bowling display from the English youngsters. IND: 46/0 after 27 overs.
AUG 05, 2021 04:31 PM IST
Broad to Rohit - FOUR
FOUR! That's a cheeky from Rohit through the third man. Short of a length delivery, Rohit plays it with soft hands through the gap between slip and gully. IND: 45/0 after 26 overs.
AUG 05, 2021 04:27 PM IST
England search for a breakthrough
25 overs have been bowled in the Indian innings so far but the England bowlers are yet to break the opening stand. Rahul and Rohit are taking their time and moving ahead slowly and steadily. IND: 39/0.
AUG 05, 2021 04:24 PM IST
Rahul drives for a boundary
FOUR! Beautiful shot from KL Rahul. Fuller delivery, outside off and Rahul drives it with elegance through cover point for a boundary. IND: 37/0 after 24.4 overs.
AUG 05, 2021 04:20 PM IST
Huge appeal but England decide not to review
Anderson to Rahul, no run, huge appeal from Jimmy, Root and others but Michael Gough isn't convinced. No call for DRS by the hosts. That's a good as their was a thick inside edge and of course, England are left with just one review
AUG 05, 2021 04:11 PM IST
Maiden over from Anderson
Another great over from the England veteran. Jimmy ended his eighth over without conceding any run. India openers are playing very cautiously against the English attack. IND: 32/0 after 22 overs.
AUG 05, 2021 04:03 PM IST
Rohit drives for FOUR
Delightful stroke. Offers the full face of the bat; picture perfect straight drive and the ball races away to the boundary. Slightly overpitched by Robinson but that's all Rohit needs. Second boundary of the day as India move to 32/0 after 21 overs.
AUG 05, 2021 03:55 PM IST
England lose a review
Not the best of calls there by Joe Root. Rohit shoulders arms to Robinson, as the ball clips Rohit back pad along the way. Didn't look promising at the time of impact but Root called the T sign. That's a second review lost for England in this innings. India 27/0 after 19
AUG 05, 2021 03:47 PM IST
Robinson to Rohit: FOUR
First runs of the day for India and it's a boundary. Slightly straying down and Rohit clips it off his pads wide off the long leg fielder. Puts in the dive but the ball wins. India 25/0 after 17 overs.
AUG 05, 2021 03:38 PM IST
Big Appeal - NOT OUT
Robinson runs in from the other end and raps Rohit on the pads. A big appeal follows but the umpire in unmoved. No referral from England. It was quite evident the ball was drifting down leg. Two overs bowled in the day, both maidens. India still 21/0
AUG 05, 2021 03:35 PM IST
Anderson starts off with a maiden
There's zip and there's bounce. Beats Rahul and makes him hop in that over. Not going to be easy. Both openers have faced over 40 balls to score 9 runs each, and today is going to be no easy affair for either Rahul or Rohit. India 21/0 after 14 overs.
AUG 05, 2021 03:32 PM IST
LIVE: Day 2 begins, Anderson to Rahul
And we are underway at Trent Bridge. James Anderson runs into KL Rahul and there's immediate movement as the ball glides away from Rahul. Beats him the next ball. First play and miss of the day. The sunny conditions have been replaced by some clouds. Still, the first session appears safe.
AUG 05, 2021 03:21 PM IST
How things changed for Virat Kohli in four years
How many difference can you spot in this? Virat Kohli in 2014 (134 runs from 10 innings) and in 2018 (593 runs in 10 innings). What changed? In 2018, the wicket is a lot brownish, and Kohli's stance a lot upright. Even the position of the bat coming down is a lot straighter in 2018, and so is his head.
AUG 05, 2021 03:16 PM IST
Day 2, Pitch Report
"Yesterday was nothing but sweet for India. The wicket looks very similar to yesterday, it's slightly dry on the top but very hard underneath. England have got Anderson and Broad who have over 1000 Test wickets and it's not going to be easy. It's gonna be an enthralling day's play. England have got four pacers and they need early wickets today," says Dinesh Karthik.
AUG 05, 2021 03:10 PM IST
1st Test, Day 2: Ideal settings
The sun is out in all its glory at Trent Bridge, and fans would be hoping it stays that way. Although, the rain gods might have a bit of smirk on their faces, given the forecast after lunch.
AUG 05, 2021 03:06 PM IST
183 all out: England register unwanted record
Did you know? England's 183 all out is the second-lowest total in the first innings of a home summer. Earlier, in the year 2000, West Indies had bowleg England out for 179 at Edgbaston in Birmingham.
AUG 05, 2021 03:00 PM IST
Shardul delighted with Joe Root's wicket
Jot Root - LBW b Shardul Thakur. That is something the India fast bowlers will always remember. The England captain was looking set before he was out LBW to Thakur for 64. It was a huge moment in the game as Root was the last recognised batsman to be dismissed for England. No wonder, Thakur was over the moon getting the wicket of one of the best batsmen in the world.
"If you see he (Root) had played a few balls and he was playing really well and looked poised for a big score. At that period, getting him out was crucial for us and we got him. Really happy on getting Root's wicket. One of the top batters in the world, whether you get him in the 60s or 90s it's always a good wicket to have," Thakur said.
AUG 05, 2021 02:55 PM IST
India vs England, 1st Test, Day 2 Weather Update: Expect some rain after the first session
As per several weather websites, Day 2 is expected to see a bit of rain. While the first session is comparatively safe, with only 2-4 percent chance of showers, that numbers swells to 40 percent and more around 11PM local time, which means 5:30 IST - just around lunch. Moreover, the next few hours shows constant rain, which could mean that today could be a rain-curtailed day at Trent Bridge.
AUG 05, 2021 02:50 PM IST
Is England's batting really missing the firepower?
A lot has been spoken of England's top three and how fragile the batting is. Yesterday, those assumptions were somewhat proven right as highlighted by the batting collapse that took place. Joe Root top scored with 64 but barring him, no other batsmen could keep going. Jonny Bairstow's 29 was the second-highest, with Sam Curran and Zak Crawley being the only two other batsmen to cross 20. Should England dig deep into their reserves?
AUG 05, 2021 02:45 PM IST
Rohit, Rahul excellent seeing off the new ball
When India dismissed England for 183, a tricky period awaited the Indian batsmen. With not much time left - less than an hour - India had the task of ensuring they went into stumps unharmed, and gladly for them, Rohit Sharm and KL did just that. 21 runs may not be enough but in this situation, it was of huge proportions. Who says an opening pair have to put on 70-80 or a 100-run stand to make a mark?
AUG 05, 2021 02:40 PM IST
Ashwin's absence not felt
The omission of R Ashwin sparked a debate. Many former cricketers, including Sunil Gavaskar, Michael Vaughan and VVS Laxman were surprised over India leaving Ashwin behind. But as it turned out, it was a rational move as all four Indian pacers impressed. Barring Bumrah's four and Shami's three wickets, Shardul Thakur and Mohammed Siraj picked up two and one wickets respectively.
AUG 05, 2021 02:35 PM IST
1st Test, Day 2 Live: How much is a good first-innings lead?
It won't be easy scoring against the likes of Anderson, Broad, Robinson and Curran, but Indian batsmen have the depth and experience to oversee this English bowling attack. Historically, batting hasn't been easy for India in the UK, especially over the last three tours, but if India can manage to get over 300 on the board in the first innings, they surely can hold a decent advantage over the hosts. Remember, Rohit and Rahul have already played out 13 overs to add 21 runs, and they would be hoping to continue the good work on Thursday.
AUG 05, 2021 02:30 PM IST
Signs that Bumrah of old is back
Under immense scrutiny in the last few months for his performance, Jasprit Bumrah on Wednesday proved why he's still India's go-to bowler. He looked menacing and in rhythm on Day 1 of the first Test, and the way he set up Rory Burns in the first over of the match was a delight to the eyes. Finishing with 4/46, including winding up the England tail, it was an indication that the Bumrah of old is back.
AUG 05, 2021 02:25 PM IST
India vs England, 1st Test, Day 2
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the second day of the first Test match between India and England at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. India couldn't have hoped for a better start to the Test match. After Joe Root won the toss and elected to bat, the Indian pacers responded in style, with Jasprit Bumrah claiming 4/46 and Mohammed Shami picking 3/28 to bowl England out for a lowly 183. India's confidence was boosted by the fact that they stopped the England tail from wagging and wrapped up proceedings, picking up six wickets inside a session. With 13 overs left, India openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul played out the new ball and put 21 runs on the board. On a day where rain promises to spoil the fun, Indian batsmen would be keen to get some runs and build a good first-innings lead.