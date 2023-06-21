India vs Pakistan, SAFF Championship 2023 Live Updates: IND look for big win, get title defence off to good start

Ind vs Pak, SAFF Championship 2023 Live Updates: Indian men's football team will start their title defence of the SAFF Championship 2023 campaign with a game against Pakistan at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday. India are in Group A, along with Kuwait, Nepal and Pakistan. Group B comprises Lebanon, Maldives, Bhutan and Bangladesh. Nearly half of the Pakistan squad have hardly had any time to rest up, let alone prepare for the match, as they arrived in Bengaluru just six hours before the match due to nagging visa issues and unavailability of tickets

Ind vs Pak, SAFF Championship 2023 Live Updates: Sunil Chhetri had started his illustrious international career with a match against Pakistan in 2006(PTI)