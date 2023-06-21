India vs Pakistan, SAFF Championship 2023 Live Updates: IND look for big win, get title defence off to good start
Ind vs Pak, SAFF Championship 2023 Live Updates: Indian men's football team will start their title defence of the SAFF Championship 2023 campaign with a game against Pakistan at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday. India are in Group A, along with Kuwait, Nepal and Pakistan. Group B comprises Lebanon, Maldives, Bhutan and Bangladesh. Nearly half of the Pakistan squad have hardly had any time to rest up, let alone prepare for the match, as they arrived in Bengaluru just six hours before the match due to nagging visa issues and unavailability of tickets
- Wed, 21 Jun 2023 06:01 PM
SAFF Championship live score: India's purple patch
India come into the tournament after winning the Intercontinental Cup. With that they guaranteed an entry into the top 100 of the FIFA rankings, although they will officially be ranked 98th only the next time the rankings get an update.
- Wed, 21 Jun 2023 05:47 PM
Ind vs Pak Live football score: The last meeting
India had last played Pakistan in the semi-final of the 2018 SAFF Championship in Bangladesh. India won that match en route to winning the title itself. The last time either side played in India or Pakistan was back 2014. Pakistan had toured India at the time for a two-match series and that ended in a 1-1 draw.
- Wed, 21 Jun 2023 05:34 PM
Ind vs Pak Live football score: Pakistan's roller coaster journey to India
Over half of the Pakistan squad have arrived in Bengaluru just six hours before the start of the match. It all started with the squad arriving in Mumbai from Mauritius, where they were playing a tournament. The Pakistan squad comprising 32 members -- players and coaching staff -- could not find seats in a single aircraft and was forced to split into two groups. The first set boarded a 4:00 am flight to Bengaluru, but the second lot took a 9.15 am flight due to some issues pertaining to immigration clearance at the Mumbai airport. The second batch reached their team hotel close to the Kanteerava Stadium only past 1:00 pm,
- Wed, 21 Jun 2023 05:19 PM
India vs Pakistan Live football score: Timings and broadcast/streaming details
The kick off time is 7.30pm. The match will be broadcast on DD and can be streamed on Fancode.
- Wed, 21 Jun 2023 05:09 PM
India vs Pakistan Live score, SAFF Championship: Hello and welcome!
An India-Pakistan match in football is hard to come by. In the 75-year independent history of the two countries, their football teams have faced each other a mere 26 times. India have won the overwhelming majority of those, 13, and 10 have ended in draws. Pakistan have just won three. Moreover, it was back in 2018 that Pakistan won any game at all. It may be a lopsided match on paper but then, as Sunil Chhetri explained, there is always something different about these games and so you never know.