IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Sports / ISL: Mobashir's goal ends Jamshedpur FC's winless run
Mohammad Mobashir gave Jamshedpur the lead in the first half. (ISL)
Mohammad Mobashir gave Jamshedpur the lead in the first half. (ISL)
sports

ISL: Mobashir's goal ends Jamshedpur FC's winless run

  • Mobashir scored a 41st-minute goal which proved to be the difference between the two sides, ending JFC’s five-game winless streak and keeping their playoff hopes alive.
READ FULL STORY
PTI, Bambolim
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 10:59 PM IST

Mohammad Mobashir Rahman’s first half strike helped Jamshedpur FC record a morale-boosting 1-0 win over Odisha FC in the Hero Indian Super League here on Monday. Mobashir scored a 41st-minute goal which proved to be the difference between the two sides, ending JFC’s five-game winless streak and keeping their playoff hopes alive.

Stuart Baxter made two changes from Odisha’s 1-1 draw against Bengaluru, handing a start to Bradden Inman who had joined on loan from ATK Mohun Bagan. Paul Ramfangzauva was the other change in the playing XI.

For Jamshedpur, center-back Peter Hartley returned from injury and Mobashir replaced Aitor Monroy. Odisha custodian Arshdeep Singh was called into action early on. Seiminlen Doungel dispossessed Rakesh Pradhan and, on entering the penalty area, forced a save from Singh.

Odisha should have scored in what would have been a well-worked team goal. Ramfangzauva set Jerry Mawihmingthanga through in the Jamshedpur penalty area, and the latter beat a marker before losing possession to Narender Gahlot. The ball rolled towards Manuel Onwu, who fumbled in front of the goal, before being cleared out for a corner.

Jamshedpur defenders were at their best despite being under a lot of pressure with Stephen Eze and Hartley managing to thwart dangers posed by their opponents. Doungel was impressive for JFC and may have finally found a place that could get the best out of him. He nearly assisted a goal at the half-hour mark but Farukh Choudhary struck over the bar.

JFC finally broke the deadlock in the 41st minute through Mobashir. The youngster put in a cross for Nerijus Valskis, whose movement in the box confused Singh, and the ball went straight into the goal. Doungel continued to trouble the Odisha defense after the restart. After getting the ball on the flank, he cut inside and tested Singh, who pushed the ball out for a corner.

Singh was called into action once again when Alexandre Lima tried his luck from a distance only to see his effort saved. Odisha kept attacking but poor passing in the final third saw them lose possession and hardly test the keeper. At the other end, Singh kept his side in the game with yet another save to deny Choudhary. Odisha had a late penalty claim when Diego Mauricio was tripped in the area by TP Rehenesh but the referee turned down the appeal.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jamshedpur fc indian super league odisha fc
app
Close
Sports Ministry logo(HT Archives)
Sports Ministry logo(HT Archives)
others

Overall sports budget slashed, NSFs and SAI get more

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 09:39 PM IST
The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has been allocated R2,596.14 crore, down from R2,826.92 crore earmarked in the previous budget.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Real Kashmir: File Photo(Twitter)
Real Kashmir: File Photo(Twitter)
football

Rise of Real Kashmir FC nothing short of fairytale: coach Robertson

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 08:09 PM IST
The 'Snow Leopards' finished third and fourth respectively in the two previous seasons. They are in the top half of the ongoing I-League season here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Photo of Ryszard Szurkowski(Twitter)
Photo of Ryszard Szurkowski(Twitter)
others

Olympic cycling silver medalist Szurkowski dies at 75

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 07:46 PM IST
Iwona Arkuszewska-Szurkowska said her husband died at a hospital in Radom, central Poland. He had been battling cancer.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jeje Lalpekhlua of SC East Bengal(Twitter)
Jeje Lalpekhlua of SC East Bengal(Twitter)
football

East Bengal hope to keep playoff hopes alive against Bengaluru

PTI
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 07:54 PM IST
Placed second-last in the league table, Robbie Fowler's side has accumulated just 13 points from 14 matches and can definitely still make the playoffs, if results go their way.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sumit Nagal returns a shot.(Getty Images)
Sumit Nagal returns a shot.(Getty Images)
tennis

Sumit Nagal begins 2021 season with defeat

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 03:08 PM IST
Nagal, who does not give up easily, suffered a rather tame 2-6 2-6 defeat in the USD 320775 ATP250 event.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Milan:AC Milan's Zlatan Ibrahimovic, left, and Inter Milan's Romelu Lukaku argue during an Italian Cup round of 8 soccer match between Inter Milan and AC Milan at the San Siro stadium, in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021.AP/PTI Photo(AP01_27_2021_000003A)(AP)
Milan:AC Milan's Zlatan Ibrahimovic, left, and Inter Milan's Romelu Lukaku argue during an Italian Cup round of 8 soccer match between Inter Milan and AC Milan at the San Siro stadium, in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021.AP/PTI Photo(AP01_27_2021_000003A)(AP)
football

Ibrahimović-Lukaku spat draws inquiry from federation

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 07:38 PM IST
Referee Paolo Valeri was called in for questioning by prosecutor Giuseppe Chiné to explain the punishment handed out during the Italian Cup quarterfinal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FC Barcelona’s Pedri.(Twitter)
FC Barcelona’s Pedri.(Twitter)
football

Pedri brings back brilliance to Barçelona midfield

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 04:11 PM IST
  • The 18-year-old Spaniard who is enjoying an excellent first season at Barcelona grew up absorbing all the Iniesta he could find, watching games at the fan club founded by his grandfather back home on the island of Tenerife.
READ FULL STORY
Close
United States' Serena Williams serves to Australia's Daria Gavrilova during a tuneup tournament ahead of the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne(AP)
United States' Serena Williams serves to Australia's Daria Gavrilova during a tuneup tournament ahead of the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne(AP)
tennis

Serena Williams through easily in 1st Australian Open tuneup

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 02:14 PM IST
Williams has been stalled on 23 major singles titles since the 2017 Australian Open, when she was two months’ pregnant with now-three-year-old daughter Olympia and when she beat her sister Venus in the final.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Liverpool lifted Premier League title after 30 years.(Special Arrangement)
Liverpool lifted Premier League title after 30 years.(Special Arrangement)
football

James Erskine recalls challenges of filming Liverpool's title-win amid Covid

By Karan Prashant Saxena
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 10:03 AM IST
"We started filming at the beginning of the season," Erskine speaks to Hindustan Times in an exclusive interview on his documentary based on Liverpool's historic title-winning season titled 'The End of the Storm'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tennis player Coco Gauff of the United States is seen training at Melbourne Park as players undergo mandatory quarantine in advance of the Australian Open in Melbourne, Australia, January 21, 2021. REUTERS/Kelly Defina(REUTERS)
Tennis player Coco Gauff of the United States is seen training at Melbourne Park as players undergo mandatory quarantine in advance of the Australian Open in Melbourne, Australia, January 21, 2021. REUTERS/Kelly Defina(REUTERS)
tennis

Coco Gauff through in 3 tough sets in Australian Open tuneup

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 01:20 PM IST
"All the training I did in the off-season meant that I could go three tough sets," Gauff said on court after the match.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Novak Djokovic practices at Melbourne Park in advance of the Australian Open in Melbourne(REUTERS)
Novak Djokovic practices at Melbourne Park in advance of the Australian Open in Melbourne(REUTERS)
tennis

Djokovic leads Serbia's title defence at reduced ATP Cup

Reuters, Melbourne
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 11:03 AM IST
The competition will nonetheless provide a form guide for next week's Australian Open, with most of the Grand Slam's top male contenders representing their nations after a mandatory 14 days in quarantine.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kane catches Dolph Ziggler for a chokeslam during Royal Rumble 2021.(WWE)
Kane catches Dolph Ziggler for a chokeslam during Royal Rumble 2021.(WWE)
others

Who won WWE Royal Rumble 2021?

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 12:06 PM IST
  • The surprises, twists, and returns during the 30-man Royal Rumble have mesmerised the fans over the years.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova hits a return against Japan's Misaki Doi during their Yarra Valley Classic women's singles tennis match in Melbourne on February 1, 2021. (Photo by DAVID GRAY / AFP)(AFP)
Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova hits a return against Japan's Misaki Doi during their Yarra Valley Classic women's singles tennis match in Melbourne on February 1, 2021. (Photo by DAVID GRAY / AFP)(AFP)
tennis

Pavlyuchenkova advances at Australian Open tuneup event

AP, Melbourne
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 11:05 AM IST
The first major of the year was delayed by three weeks to allow for COVID-19 protocols which required all people arriving into Australia to spend 14 days in quarantine.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Soccer Football - Premier League - West Ham United v Liverpool - London Stadium, London, Britain - January 31, 2021 Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp reacts Pool via REUTERS/John Walton(Pool via REUTERS)
Soccer Football - Premier League - West Ham United v Liverpool - London Stadium, London, Britain - January 31, 2021 Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp reacts Pool via REUTERS/John Walton(Pool via REUTERS)
football

Juergen Klopp hails prolific Salah after Liverpool milestone

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 10:50 AM IST
Salah's double took his tally for the season to 21 in all competitions and manager Klopp said the forward had an incredible appetite for goals.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Soccer Football - Premier League - West Ham United v Liverpool - London Stadium, London, Britain - January 31, 2021 Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring their first goal with Thiago Alcantara and Trent Alexander-Arnold Pool via REUTERS/Clive Rose(Pool via REUTERS)
Soccer Football - Premier League - West Ham United v Liverpool - London Stadium, London, Britain - January 31, 2021 Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring their first goal with Thiago Alcantara and Trent Alexander-Arnold Pool via REUTERS/Clive Rose(Pool via REUTERS)
football

Liverpool back in groove, rivals slip up

Reuters, London
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 07:04 AM IST
For the second time in four days Liverpool enjoyed a visit to the capital as they followed Thursday's 3-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur with an other dominant display.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP