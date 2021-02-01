ISL: Mobashir's goal ends Jamshedpur FC's winless run
- Mobashir scored a 41st-minute goal which proved to be the difference between the two sides, ending JFC’s five-game winless streak and keeping their playoff hopes alive.
Mohammad Mobashir Rahman’s first half strike helped Jamshedpur FC record a morale-boosting 1-0 win over Odisha FC in the Hero Indian Super League here on Monday. Mobashir scored a 41st-minute goal which proved to be the difference between the two sides, ending JFC’s five-game winless streak and keeping their playoff hopes alive.
Stuart Baxter made two changes from Odisha’s 1-1 draw against Bengaluru, handing a start to Bradden Inman who had joined on loan from ATK Mohun Bagan. Paul Ramfangzauva was the other change in the playing XI.
For Jamshedpur, center-back Peter Hartley returned from injury and Mobashir replaced Aitor Monroy. Odisha custodian Arshdeep Singh was called into action early on. Seiminlen Doungel dispossessed Rakesh Pradhan and, on entering the penalty area, forced a save from Singh.
Odisha should have scored in what would have been a well-worked team goal. Ramfangzauva set Jerry Mawihmingthanga through in the Jamshedpur penalty area, and the latter beat a marker before losing possession to Narender Gahlot. The ball rolled towards Manuel Onwu, who fumbled in front of the goal, before being cleared out for a corner.
Jamshedpur defenders were at their best despite being under a lot of pressure with Stephen Eze and Hartley managing to thwart dangers posed by their opponents. Doungel was impressive for JFC and may have finally found a place that could get the best out of him. He nearly assisted a goal at the half-hour mark but Farukh Choudhary struck over the bar.
JFC finally broke the deadlock in the 41st minute through Mobashir. The youngster put in a cross for Nerijus Valskis, whose movement in the box confused Singh, and the ball went straight into the goal. Doungel continued to trouble the Odisha defense after the restart. After getting the ball on the flank, he cut inside and tested Singh, who pushed the ball out for a corner.
Singh was called into action once again when Alexandre Lima tried his luck from a distance only to see his effort saved. Odisha kept attacking but poor passing in the final third saw them lose possession and hardly test the keeper. At the other end, Singh kept his side in the game with yet another save to deny Choudhary. Odisha had a late penalty claim when Diego Mauricio was tripped in the area by TP Rehenesh but the referee turned down the appeal.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Overall sports budget slashed, NSFs and SAI get more
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rise of Real Kashmir FC nothing short of fairytale: coach Robertson
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Olympic cycling silver medalist Szurkowski dies at 75
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
East Bengal hope to keep playoff hopes alive against Bengaluru
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sumit Nagal begins 2021 season with defeat
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ibrahimović-Lukaku spat draws inquiry from federation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pedri brings back brilliance to Barçelona midfield
- The 18-year-old Spaniard who is enjoying an excellent first season at Barcelona grew up absorbing all the Iniesta he could find, watching games at the fan club founded by his grandfather back home on the island of Tenerife.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Serena Williams through easily in 1st Australian Open tuneup
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
James Erskine recalls challenges of filming Liverpool's title-win amid Covid
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Coco Gauff through in 3 tough sets in Australian Open tuneup
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Djokovic leads Serbia's title defence at reduced ATP Cup
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Who won WWE Royal Rumble 2021?
- The surprises, twists, and returns during the 30-man Royal Rumble have mesmerised the fans over the years.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pavlyuchenkova advances at Australian Open tuneup event
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Juergen Klopp hails prolific Salah after Liverpool milestone
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Liverpool back in groove, rivals slip up
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox