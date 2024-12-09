Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Dec 09, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Kevin Huerter's 26 points leads Kings in 141-97 blowout over Jazz

AP |
Dec 09, 2024 10:08 AM IST

Kevin Huerter's 26 points leads Kings in 141-97 blowout over Jazz

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Kevin Huerter had 26 points, including six 3-pointers, and the Sacramento Kings beat the Utah Jazz 141-97 on Sunday night.

HT Image
HT Image

The Kings, who have won three of their last four games, are an on offensive tear after scoring 140 points in Friday’s win over the Spurs.

The Jazz, who have lost six of their last seven, were led by Keyonte George with 25 points, and John Collins with 19.

Utah never led.

Sacramento opened a 20-point lead in the second quarter and led 62-45 at halftime. The Kings continued dominating with a 43-point third quarter with De’Aaron Fox beating the third quarter buzzer to give the Kings a 31-point lead heading into the fourth.

Fox added 21 points and nine assists, and Domantas Sabonis had 19 points and 12 rebounds.

Doug McDermott hit six 3-pointers and had 18 points in the fourth quarter, igniting a “Doug-ie” chant from the Sacramento crowd. Takeaways

Jazz: Leading scorer Lauri Markkanen, who missed Friday’s game with a back injury, was held to eight points and just 2-of-9 shooting.

Kings: Sacramento, among the worst 3-point shooting teams in the league this season, broke out with a 50% shooting performance from deep and 57% overall from the floor. Head coach Mike Brown said before the game that the Kings can still succeed in spite of their 3-point struggles by defending and finding other ways to win. Key moment

DeMar DeRozan and Sabonis combined for an 11-2 run midway through the second quarter to give the Kings a 20-point lead. Key stat

The Kings have shot higher than 50% in back-to-back games after recording a 56.7% clip in Friday’s win over the Spurs. Up next

The Kings visit the Pelicans on Thursday night, while the Jazz host the Suns on Friday night.

NBA: /NBA

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Catch all the latest...
See more
Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On