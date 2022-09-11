Not Ronaldo! Martial snubs CR7 as French forward names best player at Manchester United

If not the greatest, goal machine Cristiano Ronaldo is arguably one of the best players in the modern era of the beautiful game. The former Juventus and Real Madrid star is embracing the twilight phase of his iconic club career at Manchester United. Ronaldo's teammate Anthony Martial has lauded the veteran forward for his work ethic. However, Martial has named Ronaldo's former teammate as the best player he has played alongside at Old Trafford.

Yes, the French forward has snubbed Ronaldo while naming the best player he has ever teamed up with at Manchester United. Martial became a Red Devil when Man United opted to spend £36 million for the former AS Monaco star back in 2015. Martial has picked former England striker Wayne Rooney as the best player he has played alongside during his stint at Manchester United.

Martial left Man United on loan to join Sevilla last season. With the arrival of Erik Ten Hag at Old Trafford, the Frenchman is hoping to become a regular starter at Man United following his loan spell. Speaking to France Football, the Man United forward hailed 'super humble' Ronaldo, who is an idol to several household names in world football.

Martial snubs Ronaldo, hails ‘monster’ Rooney

"He’s super humble – and what a hard worker! We often speak when we are at the gym in the morning before going to training and I would watch what he was doing. That’s only logical, it’s Cristiano Ronaldo!," Martial said. The former Sevilla star also explained why he thinks Rooney is the best player he has ever played with at Old Trafford.

"We have spoken about being genuine and so I can speak about Wayne Rooney. He’s the best player I have played with. He’s always playing for the team, always at 100%, no fuss. A monster. And a model as a footballer," he added. Former England captain Rooney is Manchester United's all-time leading scorer. The ex-Everton star is also the only player to have scored 250 goals for the Red Devils.

