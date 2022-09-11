La Liga: Lewandowski smashes sensational record with Xavi's Barcelona before Champions League clash against Bayern

Robert Lewandowski extended his sensational scoring run for FC Barcelona in La Liga by propelling Xavi and Co. to a comfortable win over Cadiz on Sunday. The Catalan giants thrashed minnows Cadiz in their backyard on matchday 5 of the La Liga season 2022-2023 at the Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla. Veteran forward Lewandowski not only came off the bench to guide Barcelona to a convincing win but the former Bayern Munich star also scripted a sensational record in the Spanish top flight.

Lewandowski doubled Barcelona's lead by opening his account in the 65th minute of the game. The former Bayern star then completed his brace before the full-time whistle. Lewandowski has only failed to find the back of the net in one game since his arrival at Camp Nou from Bayern Munich in the summer transfer window. Talking about Lewandowski’s impressive goal-scoring record at Camp Nou, the Barca forward has scored 6 goals in 5 games in La Liga so far this season.

ALSO READ: Cadiz vs Barcelona paused after fan suffers heart attack

The Polish striker is the fastest player to achieve the La Liga feat in the 21st century. Earlier, André Silva had scored 6 goals in his first 6 games for Sevilla back in 2018. Thanks to Lewandowski's brace against Cadiz, Barcelona manager Xavi has equalled an incredible record achieved by former Real Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane in 2016. The Barca head coach and club legend has matched Zidane's record of remaining unbeaten in 17 away games.

✅Robert Lewandowski is the fastest player to score 6 La Liga goals in 21st century (5 games)



✅Xavi equals Zidane’s 2016 record of 17 games unbeaten away from home



✅ Barca record 1st win over Cadiz since 2006#Lewandowski #FCBarcelona #LaLiga #FootballTwitter #CadizBarca pic.twitter.com/pTT1dUuemc — Siddharth Thakur (@fvosid) September 10, 2022

While Lewandowski scored a brace, Ousmane Dembele and Ansu Fati also found the back of the net for Barca as the visitors hammered Cadiz 4-0 in the Spanish top flight yesterday. The 4-0 win was also Barcelona’s first win over Cadiz since 2006. Xavi's Barcelona have secured the top spot in the La Liga with 13 points. With five wins and a draw, the Catalan giants are a point ahead of Real Madrid. Holders Real Madrid are second on the points table and Carlo Ancelotti's men also have a game in hand. Real Madrid will host Mallorca on Sunday in the Spanish top flight.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON