2 more Olympic athletes among 91 total Tokyo virus cases

AP | , Tokyo
PUBLISHED ON JUL 22, 2021 09:43 AM IST
A woman wearing a protective mask walks with an umbrella to shield from the sun walks in front of a Tokyo 2020 display.(AP)

Two athletes were among four residents of the Olympic Village who were added to the tally Thursday of people accredited for the Tokyo Games who have tested positive for COVID-19 this month, bringing the number to 91.

Skateboarder Candy Jacobs of the Netherlands and table tennis player Pavel Sirucek of the Czech Republic tested positive and had to leave the village to enter a quarantine hotel in cases announced Wednesday.

Two additional “Games-concerned personnel” — a category that includes team coaches and officials — staying in the village overlooking Tokyo Bay were included in the 91 total cases listed by organizers since July 1.

That number does not include athletes who tested positive at home before their scheduled travel to Tokyo for events they will now miss.

