Barcelona to host artistic swimming qualifier moved from Tokyo

The June 10-13 tournament will be the final qualifier before the delayed 2020 Olympics start on July 23, with three of the 10 participating teams and seven of 22 duets still to secure their places.
Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON APR 23, 2021 04:28 PM IST
FILE PHOTO: Artistic Swimming(REUTERS)

Barcelona will host an Olympic artistic swimming qualifier in June after it was unable to be held in Tokyo, world body FINA said on Friday.

The June 10-13 tournament will be the final qualifier before the delayed 2020 Olympics start on July 23, with three of the 10 participating teams and seven of 22 duets still to secure their places.

The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted preparations for the start of the Summer Games.

An operational artistic swimming test event will be held in Tokyo in July.

