Monday, Jul 29, 2024
New Delhi oC
Belgium upset by debutants Germany, Nigeria stun Australia in basketball at Paris Games

Reuters
Jul 29, 2024 09:20 PM IST

Fancied Belgium's Olympic campaign began poorly as they were upset by debutants Germany 83-69, while Nigeria shocked Australia 75-62 at the Paris Games in the women's basketball tournament at the Pierre Mauroy stadium on Monday.

Maxuella Lisowa Mbaka of Belgium in action(REUTERS)

In a tough Group C, where defending champions the United States begin their quest for gold against Japan later on Monday, Belgium were partly undone by Germany's dynamic Sabally sisters, Satou and Nyara, who secured 33 points between them.

There was also a shock in Group B as point guard Ezinne Kalu scored 19 points to help 12th-ranked Nigeria, who are three-times defending African champions, beat third-ranked Australia.

"Our defence were relentless," she said. "When we were on court, we smelt blood for the ball. Nobody defends like us, and that's what kept us going. Second half Australia came out very strong... But we just kept our foot on the gas and kept going."

Hosts France take on Canada in Group B later on Monday.

New Delhi 0C
Monday, July 29, 2024
