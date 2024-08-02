Dutch child rapist Steven van de Velde booed by crowd during Paris Olympics Volleyball match

Beach volleyball player Steven van de Velde, a convicted child rapist, faced intense backlash from spectators during his first two matches at the Paris Olympic Games. The 29-year-old Dutch athlete was met with loud boos each time he served the ball. In 2016, Van de Velde pleaded guilty to raping a 12-year-old British girl he met online, serving 13 months in prison.

Van de Velde's presence on the Dutch Olympic team has been a source of controversy, with many questioning why an admitted rapist is allowed to compete. Despite the conviction, he resumed his athletic career shortly after his release and has continued to compete internationally.

The Netherlands Volleyball Federation has defended Van de Velde's inclusion on the team, citing his professional counseling and efforts towards self-reflection. "Van de Velde now meets all the qualification requirements for the Olympic Games and is, therefore, part of the team," the federation stated. This stance, however, has not quelled public anger, which has been vocal both online and in the stands.

During his opening match against Italy, Van de Velde was initially met with a mix of boos and some applause from Dutch fans. His partner, Matthew Immers, received only cheers. The duo lost to the Italian team after three sets. In their subsequent match against Chile, the crowd's reaction was more jarring, with Van de Velde being booed every time he served. Despite winning the game in two sets, the audience did not offer the customary applause.

Immers expressed disappointment with the crowd's reaction but emphasized his commitment to supporting his teammate. "I cannot do anything about his past anymore. I'm here to play with him. We're going to get through this together," he told the media. "I think what's in the past is in the past, and we're here to go for a good result together. And I want to say there were also a lot of people supporting us [Dutch fans], and we're doing it for them. I really like this sport, and I still love the crowd and the people who support us."

In a departure from standard IOC policy, Van de Velde has been disallowed from speaking to the media during the Games. Additionally, he has been relocated to alternative accommodations in Paris, away from the athletes' village, which houses competitors as young as 11. According to team spokesman John van Vliet, the Dutch team's decision aims to maintain focus on the athletic competition.

The IOC does not influence athlete selection, leaving that responsibility to national committees while ensuring eligibility criteria are met. The International Volleyball Federation acknowledged the issue's sensitivity but reiterated that team selection is the prerogative of the national Olympic committee.