Dutee Chand scripts new national record but misses Olympic qualification mark by a whisker

Indian sprinter Dutee Chand on Monday scripted a new national record in the women's 100m with a time of 11.17 seconds in the ongoing Indian Grand Prix (IGP) 4 in Patiala.

Dutee, however, missed the Olympic qualification time by 0.02 seconds.

"NEW NATIONAL RECORD- @DuteeChand women's 100m sprint 11.17s (Olympic Qualification time 11.15s)," Athletics Federation of India (AFI) tweeted.

Sports Authority of India (SAI) congratulated Dutee for achieving the feat.

"Many congratulations to @DuteeChand for creating a new national record in the women's 100m with a time of 11.17 seconds at the Indian Grand Prix 4 in Patiala," SAI media tweeted.

Earlier in the day, the Indian Women 4X100m relay team spearheaded by star sprinters Hima Das and Dutee created a national record in the ongoing Indian Grand Prix (IGP) 4 in Patiala.

Hima, Dutee, Dhanalakshmi, and Archana Suseentran clocked a time of 43.37 seconds -- five seconds less than the previous best -- to achieve the feat.

Meanwhile, Tokyo-bound discus thrower Kamalpreet Kaur is gearing up her preparations for the showpiece event. The 25-year-old broke the national record -- for the second time in the last four months -- at the same event.

Kamalpreet hurled the discus 66.59m, comfortably shattering her own previous national record of 65.06m set in March last year on the final day of the Federation Cup.

She is still the first Indian woman to breach the elusive 65m mark and now she has done it twice in the gap of four months.

Kamalpreet's throws at the Indian Grand Prix IV were: 63.41m x x 62.33m 66.59m x. Sports Authority of India (SAI) also congratulates Kamalpreet on the feat.

