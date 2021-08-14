Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Olympics / Entire country proud of Indian Olympics contingent: President Kovind
olympics

Entire country proud of Indian Olympics contingent: President Kovind

While interacting with the Indian contingent for the Tokyo Olympics 2020, the President said the entire country is proud of them for bringing glory to the nation, according to a Rashtrapati Bhavan statement.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON AUG 14, 2021 08:07 PM IST
President Ram Nath Kovind interacts with the Indian contingent of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 at Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre, in New Delhi on Saturday. ((ANI Photo))

President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday said India's performance in the Tokyo Olympics was outstanding and the entire country is proud of the contingent.

Kovind has hosted a 'high tea' at the Rashtrapati Bhavan cultural centre in New Delhi for the Indian contingent that participated in the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

While interacting with the Indian contingent for the Tokyo Olympics 2020, the President said the entire country is proud of them for bringing glory to the nation, according to a Rashtrapati Bhavan statement.

This team has won the highest number of medals in the history of our participation in Olympics so far, Kovind said.

Their achievements have inspired the youth to take part in sports, he said, adding that a positive attitude towards sports has also been created among the parents.

The President said India's performance in the Tokyo Olympics was outstanding not only in terms of achievements but also in terms of potential.

"Most of the players are in the beginning of their sporting career. The spirit and skill with which all of them have performed in Tokyo, India would have an impressive presence in the world of sports in the times to come," he said.

The President congratulated the entire Indian contingent for their excellent efforts, the statement said.

He also appreciated the role played by the coaches, support staff, family members and well-wishers who contributed to their preparations, it said.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu also attended the function. 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ram nath kovind
TRENDING NEWS

Hrithik Roshan’s ‘not funny’ line from ZNMD sparks hilarious Twitter trend

Man did this when kids from neighbourhood started playing musical instruments

The tails of boo-boo and cuddly poo will tell the plight of stray animals

Nighttime rescue video of mama elephant and her calf wins hearts
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan
Sourav Ganguly
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
World Organ Donation Day
August 2021 festivals
Kareena Kapoor
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP