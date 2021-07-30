Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Olympics / 'Go for gold': Twitter hails PV Sindhu's performance as she enters semifinals at Tokyo Olympics
olympics

'Go for gold': Twitter hails PV Sindhu's performance as she enters semifinals at Tokyo Olympics

Sindhu looked dominant in her match with Yamaguchi as she took just 56 minutes to win with a margin of 21-13 22-20.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUL 30, 2021 03:44 PM IST
Pusarla V. Sindhu celebrates after winning against Japan's Akane Yamaguchi during their women's singles badminton quarterfinal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics,.(AP)

PV Sindhu has again proved why she is regarded as one of the best in the world. Sindhu has kept her Olympic medal hopes alive as she reached the semi-final of the women's singles by beating Japan's Akane Yamaguchi in straight games on Friday. 26-old-year Sindhu is in the hunt to clinch India's first-ever Olympic gold in badminton after beating fourth-seed Yamaguchi at the Musashino Forest Plaza in Tokyo.

Sindhu will meet the winner of the quarter-final clash between Thailand's Ratchanok Inthanon and Chinese Taipei's Tai Tzu Ying. Sindhu looked dominant in her match with Yamaguchi as she took just 56 minutes to win with a margin of 21-13 22-20.

Sindhu's win over Yamaguchi saw reactions pour in on Twitter. People lauded Sindhu's performance at the Olympics. Here are some of the reactions.

'Such a thrilling match @Pvsindhu1 India storms into the semi-finals. Superb Game," Sports Minister Anurag Thakur said.

The sixth-seeded Indian came into the match with a 11-7 head-to-head count against the Japanese, whom she had last beaten at the All England Championship in March this year.

On Thursday, Sindhu had notched up a straight-game triumph over Denmark's Mia Blichfeldt, 13th seed, in the pre-quarterfinals.

She was the lone Indian in fray in badminton after men's singles player B Sai Praneeth and men's doubles pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy failed to qualify for the knockout stage. She is looking to claim her second Olympic medal after her clinching the silver in Rio.

(with PTI inputs)

