Tokyo 2020 Highlights Day 7: Sindhu enters semifinals; Boxer Lovlina assures medal; India finish 2nd in men's Pool A

Tokyo Olympics Highlights Day 7: Shuttler PV Sindhu entered the semifinals of the women's singles event after beating Japan's Akane Yamaguchi in straight games. Boxer Lovlina Borgohain assured a medal for India, defeating Chinese Taipei's Nien-Chin Chen to reach women's welterweight semifinals. Deepika Kumari was knocked out after losing to Korea's An San in the quarterfinals of the women's individual archery. India women's hockey team beat Ireland 1-0 in pool A match. Boxer Simranjit Kaur failed to reach the quarterfinal after losing her round of 16 match. Manu Bhaker and Rahi Sarnobat failed to reach the Women's 25m Pistol final. India 3000m steeplechase athlete Avinash Sable set a new National Record but was unable to qualify to the next round. India's sailor Vishnu Saravanan, finished 15th in the Men's One Person Dinghy Laser Race 10 and 27th in the overall standings. The men's hockey team defeated Japan 5-3 in a thrilling encounter. However, The 4X400m Relay Mixed team of India finished ninth in the Round 1 Heat 2 with their season-best timing of 3:19.93.





Catch all the Highlights of Day 7 of the Tokyo Olympics here.