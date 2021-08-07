Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Olympics / 'History has been scripted': PM Modi tweets after Neeraj Chopra wins gold in Tokyo Olympics
olympics

'History has been scripted': PM Modi tweets after Neeraj Chopra wins gold in Tokyo Olympics

"History has been scripted at Tokyo! What @Neeraj_chopra1has achieved today will be remembered forever. The young Neeraj has done exceptionally well. He played with remarkable passion and showed unparalleled grit. Congratulations to him for winning the Gold," tweeted PM Modi.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON AUG 07, 2021 05:55 PM IST
Tokyo: India's Neeraj Chopra reacts as he competes in the final of the men's javelin throw event at the 2020 Summer Olympics, in Tokyo, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021.(PTI)

PM Narendra Modi took to Twitter to congratulate Neeraj Chopra after he became the second Indian to bag an individual gold medal at the Olympics on Saturday. Neeraj Chopra won the gold medal in the men's javelin throw event with an 87.58m throw.

"History has been scripted at Tokyo! What @Neeraj_chopra1has achieved today will be remembered forever. The young Neeraj has done exceptionally well. He played with remarkable passion and showed unparalleled grit. Congratulations to him for winning the Gold," tweeted PM Modi.

The 23-year-old farmer's son from Khandra village near Panipat in Haryana produced a second round throw of 87.58m in the finals to stun the athletics world and end India's more than 100-year wait for a track and field medal in the Olympics.

Chopra won the country's seventh medal and first gold in this Olympics and joined shooter Abhinav Bindra (2008 Beijing Games) as India's individual gold winners in the showpiece event.

With this, the country surpassed the previous best haul of six medal achieved in the 2012 London Games.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tokyo olympics india at tokyo olympics
RELATED STORIES
TRENDING NEWS

Mom’s QR code-related text exchange with daughter leaves people in splits

Video of doggo ‘just chilling’ goes viral with nearly seven million views

Hiker resting in wildlife crossing structure sleeps through bear encounter

Elephants show how to indulge in simple pleasures. Watch sweet video
TRENDING TOPICS
RBI Monetary Policy
Tokyo 2020
Tokyo Olympics 2020
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP