How did India perform on Day 5 of Paris Olympics 2024? Check full results

The Indian contingent saw plenty of action on Day 5 of the ongoing Paris Olympics, on Wednesday. Indians were in action in archery, boxing, shooting, badminton, table tennis and equestrian. In badminton, we saw HS Prannoy stage fightback after going a game down, to win 16-21 21-11 21-12 against Le Duc Phat in men's singles group stage, and through to the round of 16. Meanwhile, Lakshya Sen also qualified for the round of 16, with a 21-18 21-12 win vs Jonatan Christie in men's singles group stage. PV Sindhu did the same, qualifying for the round of 16 after her win vs Kristin Kuuba. Lovlina Borgohain beats Norway's Sunniva Hofstad.(HT_PRINT)

In table tennis, India faced a different fate as Sreeja Akula and Manika Batra got knocked out after round of 16 losses. Eyeing redemption, archer Deepika Kumari is through to the round of 16 in women's individual archery, after defeating Estonia's Reena Parnat in the round of 64 and Quinty Roeffen in round of 32. Meanwhile, Tarundeep Rai lost 6-4 to Great Britain's Tom Hall in the men's individual round of 64 clash.

In boxing, India had complete success on Wednesday as Lovlina Borgohain defeated Estonia's Sunniva Hofstad in her women's 75kg round of 16 bout and is into the quarterfinals. In shooting, we saw Swapnil Kusale finish seventh in the men's 50m rifle 3 positions, and is into the final. Meanwhile, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar got knocked out after coming 11th. On Day 2 of women's trap qualification, Shreyasi Singh and Rajeshwari Kumari ended in positions of 23rd and 22nd.

Results from Day 5-

Badminton

- PV Sindhu defeats Kristin Kuuba in women's singles group stage, into round of 16

- Lakshya Sen, HS Prannoy win respective men's singles group stage matches, qualify for round of 16

Table tennis

- Sreeja Akula and Manika Batra lose women's singles round of 16 matches, knocked out

Shooting

- Swapnil Kusale comes 7th in men's 50m rifle 3 position, into final

- Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar 11th in men's 50m rifle 3 position, knocked out

- Shreyasi SIngh, Rajaeshwari Kumari come 23rd and 22nd in Day 2 of women's trap qualification

Boxing

- Lovlina Borgohain defeated Estonia's Sunniva Hofstad in women's 75kg round of 16 bout, enters quarterfinals

- Nishant Dev defeats Jose Gabriel Rodriguez Tenorio in men's 71kg round of 16, enters quarterfinals

Archery

- Deepika Kumar defeats Quinty Roeffen in round of 32 of women's individual archery, into round of 16

- Tarundeep Rai loses in men's individual archery round of 64, knocked out

Equestrian

- Anush Agarwalla knocked out, finishes 9th rom 10 qualifiers in Group E with horse Sir Caramello Old