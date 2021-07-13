Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Olympics / India to send 228-strong contingent to Tokyo Olympics, 119 athletes in it
olympics

India to send 228-strong contingent to Tokyo Olympics, 119 athletes in it

Out of the 119 athletes, 67 are male and 52 female participants, Batra said during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's interaction with Olympic-bound athletes.
PTI | , New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUL 13, 2021 07:19 PM IST
A man wearing a face mask against the spread of the coronavirus walks in front of a countdown calendar showing 10 days to start Tokyo 2020 Olympics.(AP)

India will be sending a 228-strong contingent to the Tokyo Olympics, including 119 athletes, IOA President Narinder Batra said on Tuesday.

Out of the 119 athletes, 67 are male and 52 female participants, Batra said during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's interaction with Olympic-bound athletes.

"The total Indian contingent for Tokyo Olympics will be 228. There will be 67 male athletes and 52 female athletes. We are fighting for 85 medal events," Batra said in the virtual interaction.

This will be India's largest-ever contingent of athletes at the Olympics.

"The first contingent will leave for Tokyo on July 17. It will have 90 athletes and officials in total."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tokyo olympics anurag thakur
TRENDING NEWS

Baby elephant Luna gives cameraperson a little fright in adorable video. Watch

Fascinating video shows plane dropping fish to restock lakes in Utah. Watch

Swiggy’s ‘growing up is realising that’ tweet is getting amazing replies

‘Proud of my boy,’ Priyanka Gandhi tweets about son’s photography exhibition
TRENDING TOPICS
SBI Clerk Admit Card 2021
MP Board Class 10 Result 2021
Horoscope Today
Flood
India Covid Cases
NEET 2021
PM Narendra Modi
Delhi Weather
Tokyo Olympics
Covid vaccine
Gold Price
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP