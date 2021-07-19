Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
olympics

Indian athletes start training ahead of Tokyo Olympics

The first batch of Indian athletes arrived on Sunday morning and checked in to the Games village after fulfilling the COVID-19 related protocol requirements.
PTI | , Tokyo
PUBLISHED ON JUL 19, 2021 03:32 PM IST
Olympian archer Deepika Kumari is all set to make her third appearance at the Tokyo Games this year. (Photo: PTI)

Indian athletes hit the ground running as they started their pre-Olympic training a day after landing here, hoping to live up to massive expectations in the pandemic-hit Games.

The likes of archers Deepika Kumari and Atanu Das, table tennis players G Sathiyan and A Sharath Kamal, ace shuttlers PV Sindhu and B Sai Praneeth and lone Indian gymnast in fray, Pranati Nayak, started their training on Monday.

While archery couple Atanu and Deepika started sharpening their skills at the Yumenoshima Park this morning, paddlers Sathiyan and Sharath Kamal too began their preparations in search of an elusive Olympic medal in the sport.

Gymnasts Pranati Nayak also started her training this morning under the supervision of coach Laxman Manohar Sharma.

While shuttler Sindhu and Praneeth trained with singles coach Park Tae Sang, the men's doubles pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy hit the courts along with their coach Mathias Boe.

The sailors, including V Sarvanan, the first to reach Tokyo, had already started their training on Sunday.

Besides Saravanan (men's laser class), Nethra Kumanan, KC Ganapathy, and Varun Thakker, all of whom reached here last week, will be representing the country in the sailing event at the Tokyo Games.

Rowers Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh, who will compete in men's lightweight double scull and arrived in the Japanese capital on Saturday morning, underwent their first training session under the supervision of chief national coach Ismail Baig at the Sea Forest Waterway in Tokyo Bay here on Sunday.

The 15-strong group of Indian shooters also to hit the range on Monday.

As per the protocols laid down by the Organising committee, athletes arriving from India were required to undergo three-day mandatory quarantine upon reaching Tokyo which was later lifted, much to the relief of the country's athletes.

On reaching the Games Village after clearing their COVID tests at the airprot and receiving their PVC cards, the Indian athletes were allowed to use the common areas, including gymnasium and dinning hall.

After one year's delay, the Tokyo Olympics will finally be held under emergency conditions with no spectators because of the raging COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

