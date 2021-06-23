Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat to be the top seed in Tokyo Olympics

Japanese wrestler Mayu Mukaida is in the second position while Luisa Valverde Melendres has bagged the third position.
ANI | , New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 23, 2021 07:49 AM IST
Vinesh Phogat: File photo(HT Archive)

Asian champion and star Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat has been top-seeded in the women's 53kg category for the Tokyo Olympics.

"The 53kg top four seeds at the #Tokyo2020 Olympic Games. 1. @Phogat_Vinesh 2. Mayu MUKAIDA 3. Luisa VALVERDE MELENDRES 4. Qianyu PANG," United World Wrestling tweeted.

Earlier this month, Vinesh had clinched gold in the 53kg category at the Poland Open.

The Indian wrestler was in top-notch form during the game as she defeated Khrystyna Bereza of Ukraine 8-0 in Final.

In April, Vinesh had said she has reached 85 per cent of her peak and wanted to be in full form during the Tokyo Olympics.

Last month, the Mission Olympic Cell has approved Vinesh's proposal to the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS), routed through the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), to train in Hungary and Poland after she finishes her high-altitude stint in Bulgaria.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
